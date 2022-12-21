Rapper and actor Common has made his Broadway debut in the play “Between Riverside and Crazy” and what he sees from the stage is something he never imagined: a multi-cultural audience hanging on to every word. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Stephen Adly Guirgis stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, who plays a former New York City police officer whose 30-year career ended after being shot by a white rookie cop. Common plays his ex-con son struggling to do right by his father. The goal for Common was presenting the character as a “whole person” and not someone discarded by society because he was behind bars or an addict. ”