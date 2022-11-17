- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
As the private equity investor Stewy Hosseini on “Succession,” Arian Moayed delivers the show’s piquant profanities with an elegant flair. It’s a role that has made Moayed instantly recognizable, in addition to his roles in the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and the second season of the HBO ant…
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — With 2018's "God of War," a reinvention of the long-running mythical action series for Sony's PlayStation consoles, the hero, Kratos, was transformed. While Kratos was once a man of more fury than words, Sony's Santa Monica Studio's' "God of War" turned him into one of the vide…
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Horror has been key in helping the film box office recover from a pandemic-induced torpor. The genre, it turns out, might be just as good for live theater.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. On Wednesday night, the nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America,” and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people’s literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,″ while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners each received $10,000.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Jay Leno remained hospitalized after suffering burns last weekend. The doctor overseeing his care said Leno was in good condition after undergoing surgery and other treatment for burns to his face, hands and chest. Another surgery is ahead this week for the former “Tonight Show” host. Leno's wife, Mavis, is wife with him at the Grossman Burn Center north of Los Angeles. The center's director said Leno is up and walking, telling jokes and gave out cookies to young patients. The fire that injured Leno occurred at the Burbank garage where he stores his famed collection of motor vehicles. His doctor said he expects Leno to fully recover.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno's road to recovery might be longer than he would like as he faces more treatments and another surgery after suffering serious burns while working in his garage over the weekend.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On Monday, outspoken Christian Candace Cameron Bure said she doesn’t expect her new network to feature LGBTQ story lines in its Christmas movies.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
-
Historian H.W. Brands has written a straightforward but dramatic tale about the nation's westward expansion in “The Campaign." The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo writes that Army general William Tecumseh Sherman and Apache leader Geronimo are the pillars of Brands' book about conflicts between the United States and American Indians in the years following the Civil War. DeMillo writes that the book serves as a dual biography, but its most gripping parts rely on firsthand accounts of the violence during that era. The book avoids becoming a simple recitation of battles and conflicts during those years.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
-
They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert seats left them empty-handed and frustrated. And their kids disappointed. A pre-sale for Swift's U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. Some fans spent hours logged on. The wait paid off for many.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The world of high cuisine has, for a while now, been ripe for satire. The new film “The Menu” happily supplies a heaping plate of it. Ralph Fiennes stars as a celebrity cook with an exclusive restaurant on a private island. For an eclectic group of high-paying foodies, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The movie, like their meal, unfolds as a series of courses, each more elaborate, and sinister, than the last. “The Menu,” also starring Anya Taylor-Joy, may be targeting low-hanging fruit in mocking molecular cuisine. But it makes for a tasty snack, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “The Menu” opens in theaters Friday.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Brendan Fraser, a favorite to win an award for his performance in “The Whale,” says he does not plan to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jay Leno’s doctor expects the former late-night host to fully recover from the serious burns he suffered in a car fire over the weekend.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Gwen Stefani has yet to star in a reboot of the classic Broadway musical "Oklahoma," but she is more than happy to kick off her boots and kick back in Oklahoma.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Atlanta writer Aurielle Marie steps on stage as an honoree at Out magazine’s OUT100 event Thursday night, they will do so in full Lizzo style, quite literally.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are shaken but uninjured after a bullet struck their car this week during a road rage incident in Los Angeles.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Inarritu (“The Revenant”) takes a cue from the great Italian maestro Federico Fellini with the comedy-drama “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and turns a mirror on someone not unlike himself.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won’t attend the Golden Globes in January if he’s nominated. In 2018, Fraser said that the was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk, a former president of the organization behind the Globes. Fraser said the incident took place at a luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, in 2003. Berk was expelled from the HFPA last year. The 2021 Golden Globes were all but canceled after the organization was plunged into scandal over ethical indiscretions and the revelation that it then included no Black voting members. After reforms, the HFPA will present the 80th Golden Globes January 10 on NBC.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Mindy Kaling is set to receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America at the group’s awards show in February. The guild on Wednesday cited Kaling's ability to “break boundaries and push culture forward” through her television projects. Kaling got her first big break when she was hired to join the writing staff of “The Office.” She was only 24 and the only woman on the eight-person team, but Kaling would go on to write, produce and direct episodes, earning Emmy nominations along the way. The 34th Producers Guild Awards will be held Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
When the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against super-producer Harvey Weinstein were published in The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017, it hit Hollywood like a bomb. The stories ignited the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement, prompted an industrywide reckoning with …
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'THE MENU'
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
-
The revolutionary artistry of the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler is now on display at the Brooklyn Museum. The traveling exhibit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” kicked off its fifth stop with an opening celebration Tuesday night featuring the likes of Kylie Jenner and Julia Fox. In an ushering of the new guard, Mugler's newest creative director Casey Cadwallader guided Jenner as the pair gazed upon the complexities of Mugler's futuristic designs. Mugler himself died in January at the age of 73. The exhibit opens to the public Friday and runs through May 7.
Grammy would put Viola Davis in coveted ‘EGOT’ category if she wins for narrating memoir ‘Finding Me’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Viola Davis’ first time up at the Grammys could land her in the EGOT pantheon.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Andy Cohen has renewed his deal at Sirius XM.