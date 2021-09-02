Heathcliff

After over a decade, Jane Campion returns to film
Entertainment
AP

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Jane Campion has not made a feature since 2009, but after a few years working in television she found herself drawn back to the romance of the two-hour story.

World
AP

German prosecutors charge 6 over spectacular jewelry heist

  • AP

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Thursday that they have filed charges against six suspects in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum in 2019, accusing them of organized robbery and arson.

Entertainment
AP

Yes, Studio Ghibli inspired this must-play game, but 'Hoa' transcends its influences

  • Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Think of "Hoa" as an interactive children's novel, a fairy tale set in a lush, elegantly imagined forest world inhabited by luminescent creatures. Though it's a game, it's best not to rush through "Hoa." It's a work that inspires patience, asking us to linger on each of its carefully drawn screens.

Entertainment
AP

St. Vincent tells her most personal stories on 'Daddy's Home'

  • Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

There's a 1961 doo-wop classic called "Daddy's Home" by Shep and the Limelites about a man, "a thousand miles away," coming home to his lover, but it doesn't delve into specifics about where he went or why he left.

Entertainment
AP

Review: A troubled man tries to make the world right in 'The Gateway'

  • Daniel Neman - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)

Shea Whigham, as a social worker named Parker in “The Gateway,” spends the entire movie looking as if he hasn’t showered in a month. Even after he takes a shower, he still looks like he needs a shower.

Entertainment
AP

Greek music great Mikis Theodorakis dies at 96

  • AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, died Thursday. He was 96.

Review: In 'Worth,' weighing the personal losses of 9/11
Entertainment
AP

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“What is life worth?” asks Washington lawyer Kenneth J. Feinberg (Michael Keaton) in the opening scenes of the based-on-a-true-story drama “Worth,” while writing the question on a blackboard for a room full of law school students.

National
AP

Police: Florida man killed Texas Instagram influencer

  • AP

HOUSTON (AP) — An Instagram influencer from Texas has been found dead in her apartment and the Florida man investigators believe killed her then stabbed himself to death, authorities said.

'Top Gun: Maverick' flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge
Entertainment
AP

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Wednesday postponed the release of “Top Gun: Maverick," sending another of the fall's top movies out of 2021 due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the delta variant.

Entertainment
AP

Surprise gig in Minneapolis showcases Low's new album and bassist

  • Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — It was just supposed to be another installment in a weekly residency by another of Alan Sparhawk's side project bands. Fans got a hint something else was afoot, though, when they saw Sparhawk's wife Mimi Parker setting up her drum kit.

Entertainment
AP

What to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

  • Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show": There's no better way to celebrate the career of the late Ed Asner than by spending quality time with Lou Grant. Hulu subscribers can cherry-pick from all seven seasons. Decades TV Network is offering 84 of the sitcom's 168 episodes in a row, starting at noon ET …