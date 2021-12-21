- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
The best reissues of the year include a total immersion Beatles experience, a panoply of 50th anniversary Philadelphia International Records releases, Joni Mitchell and John Coltrane rarities, a Latin Soul dance party, a Bruce Springsteen live show, a hip-hop classic by The Roots and a Phill…
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After wrapping "Swan Song," the Apple TV+ drama about a terminally ill man grappling with his impending demise, Mahershala Ali took two months off to shed the emotional weight.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
I was recently invited to a small but fancy holiday party, and I have to admit I was a bit thrown. Not by the fact of the party, which was lovely, or the "vaccinated only" requirement on the invitation, which was necessary. No, it was the 8 p.m. start time that was so startling.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“With Love” is billed as a romantic comedy, but it’s mostly about family.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"It's a Wonderful Life" is a holiday fixture now but that was not true at first. Movie fans did not always think the classic — No. 20 on the American Film Institute's list of the best movies ever made and 75 years old this week — was so wonderful.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Michael Urie is a native Texan who grew up in Plano. He graduated from Plano Senior High School, but even before then was showing signs of having the goods to become what he became — a Hollywood and Broadway talent who in 2021 is the star of a hit Netflix movie, "Single All the Way."
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There is perhaps nothing more communal than the air we breathe. Now that the oxygen entering our lungs can carry an invisible infection capable of sickening and even killing us, we have lost the very foundation of trust that public space is built upon.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The latest offering from director Wes Anderson tops the DVD releases for the week of Dec. 28.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series “The Equalizer” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.
- Tracy Brown, Sonaiya Kelley and Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
SPOILERS: The following conversation discusses the entirety of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and is intended to be read after you’ve seen the film. We’re breaking down the movie’s surprises and key moments, and reading this before you see the movie would spoil the fun.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Cameron Turner is sick and he's not going to make it. He decides to undergo an experimental procedure to ensure the future of his family: He'll clone himself, and quietly insert his replica into his life to carry on as if nothing has happened. What his family doesn't know won't hurt them.
CNN anchors Don Lemon and Brian Stelter speak at sentencing of Trump supporter who threatened journalists: ‘My family was in danger’
- Noah Goldberg - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A supporter of former President Donald Trump was sentenced to three years in prison Monday during a hearing that featured emotional remarks by CNN anchors Don Lemon and Brian Stelter about the fear caused by the rabid right-winger’s messages.
- Justin Chang and Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — “Drive My Car,” an elegant, multi-threaded drama from Japanese director-co-writer Ryusuke Hamaguchi, won best picture from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Saturday. It was the latest of the many times that L.A. critics have chosen a non-English-language film as the …
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
When Carrie-Anne Moss was offered a chance to return to “The Matrix,” she couldn’t believe it was real.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has filed a malpractice lawsuit against a New York doctor and hospital after allegedly suffering “permanent, severe, and grievous” injuries following a November 2020 surgery.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
It's December, and we all know what that means: a sparkly parade of new Christmas movies on Netflix. Following Seattle Times tradition, I watched and rated six of them — consider it my holiday gift to all of you! And after having done so, I know only one thing for sure: I want to live in a N…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The tale of "Yellowstone," creator Taylor Sheridan's uber-macho Montana-set series that is like "Succession" in cowboy chaps, turns back the clock with "1883," Sheridan's gritty prequel series which traces the origins of the Dutton family dynasty.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Carlos Marin, part of the pop-opera quartet Il Divo, died Sunday at age 53, his bandmates announced.
Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong and more join Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson for NBC’s New Year’s Eve celebration
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NBC is pulling out the star-studded guest list for its New Year’s Eve festivities.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
This year, television made us laugh and cry. Sometimes we laughed until we cried. Sometimes we cried until we laughed.