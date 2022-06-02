- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Documentary filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart had never heard of Fanny, the first all-female rock band to release an album on a major label, when she stumbled onto a biography of lead guitarist June Millington on the Taylor Guitars website about eight years ago.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — After John Dean gave his historic 1973 testimony on the Watergate scandal that eventually brought down the Nixon White House, he wanted to move on with his life.
- Matt Brennan and Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Guides to Pride can be a complicated endeavor these days, as the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ identity now regularly involves the very forces — corporations, cops — it once stood against. And don’t even get us started on our mixed feelings about celebrating queer stories from Hollywood netwo…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are getting underway with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and canon to the jet age. Formal celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee begin on Thursday with Trooping the Color, an annual military review that has marked the sovereign’s official birthday since 1760. The queen is expected to join the working members of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the event as aircraft roar overhead. Throughout the weekend, neighborhood organizations are expected to hold street parties around the country, repeating a tradition that began with Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.
- By JADE LE DELEY - Associated Press
-
Across France, more than 300 people have reported being pricked out of the blue with needles at nightclubs or concerts in recent months. Doctors and multiple prosecutors are on the case, but no one knows who’s doing it or why, and whether the victims have been injected with drugs — or indeed any substance at all. Club owners and police are trying to raise awareness. A rapper even interrupted his recent show to warn concert-goers about the risk of surprise needle incidents. And it's not just in France: Britain’s government is studying a spate of “needle spiking” there, and police in Belgium and the Netherlands are investigating scattered cases too.
- By DENISE LAVOIE - AP Legal Affairs Writer
-
A jury’s verdict that both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were defamed in a long-running public dispute raises questions about whether they can overcome tarnished reputations. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. Depp had hoped his libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. But legal and entertainment experts said that both actors’ reputations have been damaged by the trial.
- Molly Crane-Newman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Now they’re Even Steven.
- Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp's courtroom victory over ex-wife Amber Heard is being viewed by legal experts not just through the twists and turns of the courtroom drama but also for the wider implications the jury's verdict will have in the larger world.
- By BEN NUCKOLS - Associated Press
-
An onstage vocabulary round introduced a new element of randomness into the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The multiple-choice vocabulary questions forced spellers to demonstrate a different skill set and knocked out some of the bee's most accomplished spellers during Wednesday's semifinals. Among those who were eliminated without spelling a word incorrectly were Roy Seligman and Vivinsha Veduru, who tied for fourth place in last year's bee. Veteran spelling coach Grace Walters called the vocabulary results “tragic.” Among the words and phrases that spellers failed to define were “Stockholm syndrome,” “ragout” and “rumbustical.”
- By R.J. RICO - Associated Press
-
As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to seven unanimous jurors, he cleared it. The Virginia civil jury ruled in favor of Depp on all three of his counts Wednesday afternoon, finding that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements about him in the op-ed, but that she’d done so with “actual malice.” Depp’s victory was not absolute, though. That’s because the jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. The jury rejected two of Heard’s three counts, but found that a lawyer for Depp had defamed her once.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
There's no mystery about how millions of fans of Netflix's sci-fi drama “Stranger Things” spent their Memorial Day weekend. The service says seven episodes of the show's much-awaited fourth season were streamed for 286 million hours, a record for an English-language show. It beat the previous mark set by “Bridgerton” earlier this year. It's a much-needed dose of good news for Netflix, whose financial troubles have kept business reporters busy for much of the year. The show has two more episodes of this season that are being released in July. On broadcast TV, NBC's “This is Us” bade farewell to nearly 6.4 million live viewers.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Moments after actor Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, the former couple, who had sued and countersued each other in a Virginia court, issued dueling statements of triumph and disappointment.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
With London’s stages closed for much of the pandemic, Mark Rylance — one of the theater’s most soulful actors — made six films. They span a wide gamut. A tech billionaire in Adam McKay’s apocalypse satire “Don’t Look Up.” Satan in Terrence Malick’s upcoming “The Way of the Wind.” Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones & All.” A tailor in the chamber-piece thriller “The Outfit.” Rylance also starred in a quirky and charming sports movie: Craig Roberts’ “The Phantom of the Open,” which Sony Pictures Classics releases Friday in theaters. The 62-year-old actor stars a real-life former shipyard crane operator who made his way into the British Open.
- Christie D’Zurilla and Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp has won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a Virginia jury decided Wednesday, with cheers going up outside the courtroom from the crowd of Depp supporters who gathered there. Inside the courtroom, a black-clad Heard kept her eyes downcast as the jury’s decision t…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp got a huge victory in court.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tucker Carlson has awakened the sleeping giant that is the BTS Army.
- AP
-
An Oregon man who initially identified himself as a movie character portraying a Batman villain has been sentenced to up to life in prison for a fatal shooting in Reno. 27-year-old Juan Hernandez was convicted earlier of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the October 2019 killing during an annual Zombie Crawl that draws thousands to downtown Reno. He’ll have to serve at least 16 years in prison before he can be considered for parole. Police said when Hernandez was taken into custody he said his name was Arthur Fleck. Flex was the character who became the Batman villain played by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 movie the “Joker.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rap sensation Doja Cat emerged Wednesday as the top nominee at this year's BET Awards. The "Woman" hit-maker is nominated in six categories, including album of the year for her third studio record, "Planet Her."
- AP
-
After a six-week trial, a civil jury in Virginia spent about 12 hours over three days deliberating defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial featured lurid testimony with explicit details about the movie stars’ short and volatile marriage. But the question the jury needed to answer is whether Heard defamed Depp in an op-ed in which she wrote that she was “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury also needed to decide a counterclaim filed by Heard. She said she was defamed when Depp's former lawyer called her abuse allegations a “hoax.”
'Fire Island' review: This gay rom-com offers a shallow dip into the ocean that is modern queer culture
- Scott Greenstone - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
It's important for there to be bad queer rom-coms, because there are plenty of bad straight rom-coms. Every quote-unquote "gay movie" does not have to be "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" or "Call Me By Your Name."
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
How do you breathe new life into one of the most adapted comic book characters of all time, who already has countless iterations? Naturally, you make a podcast about him.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
This development is so good for Halsey — and the singer’s fans.