Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list

It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon. The 814-page document, released late Thursday, is not copyrighted. It can be published by anyone and is otherwise available for free on various government and media web sites. Previous government publications have been bestsellers, including the Sept. 11 report.

US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won't slow Santa's travels
US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won't slow Santa's travels

  • By TERRY CHEA - Associated Press

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the “bomb cyclone” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s Christmas Eve deliveries. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is responsible for defending the skies above North America. But the Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website. The agency plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want updates about Santa's progress. Lt. General David Nahom said freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole.

Commentary: ‘Avatar’ struggles show how Japan is ditching Hollywood

  • Gearoid Reidy - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)

In its economic heyday of the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was a curious phenomenon of Hollywood celebrities showing up in Japanese commercials: Arnold Schwarzenegger hawking instant noodles, Harrison Ford pitching Kirin beer. To this day, Tommy Lee Jones still appears in a long-standin…

Movie review: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ spies a badly written mystery flop

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

An overacted, badly written, murder mystery dud, “The Pale Blue Eye” takes its title from a quote from Edgar Allan Poe’s 1843 Boston-set story “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Poe himself is also a character in the film, an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard adapted by writer-director Scott …

Charleston’s African American museum delays opening

  • The Post and Courier

Heating, cooling and humidity issues have forced officials to delay the scheduled January opening of the International African American Museum in Charleston. The Post and Courier quotes spokeswoman Keisha Kirkland as saying that while the museum and city of Charleston have been working with contractors to fix the problems, it’s become clear over the past two weeks that they would not be resolved in time for the scheduled Jan. 21 festivities. Museum officials have said previously that environmental fluctuations could damage the art and artifacts planned for the space.

Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies
Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

One of the architects of the 1970s “Sound of Philadelphia” has died. Thom Bell, a producer, writer and arranger, was 79. His wife, Vanessa Bell, says that he died Thursday at his home in Bellingham, Washington, after a lengthy illness. Bell worked on hit records by the Spinners, the Stylistics and O’Jays among others, and perfected the lush, orchestrated sound that was the trademark of Philadelphia soul. His best known productions included the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around,” the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow” and the Delfonics’ “La-La (Means I Love You).” He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and received an honorary Grammy in 2017.