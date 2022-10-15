The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
It’s been four years since Laurie Strode, aka Jamie Lee Curtis, has seen “my monster” — her masked nemesis with a bloody knife, Michael Myers. Strode is writing a memoir and trying to keep fear at bay. But Myers is back, and we know going into this third installment of director David Gordon Green’s trilogy that one of them will not survive. Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck writes in her review that Green throws a lot into his ending — it feels more like six endings — and that the viewer can’t help but wonder whether this really is it for the saga that began in 1978. The movie is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Filmmakers Gina Kim and Titi Yu watched with increasing horror as Asian American hate crimes spiked in 2020 into 2021 after the pandemic began, with many people blaming China for the start of COVID-19 and extending that to people of all Asian descent in America.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nicki Minaj is beefing with a fellow artist on Twitter, again. This time, the "Anaconda" rapper is going back and forth with "Big Energy" musician Latto.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in all eight “Harry Potter” films, has died at age 72.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Trevor Noah is opening up about his plans after his run at "The Daily Show" comes to an end this year.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
In Ruben Ostlund’s Bunuelian Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” (his previous win was the 2017 release “The Square”), two young and beautiful models, one of an influencer, find themselves caught up with the super rich aboard a giant yacht that is foundering in a terrific storm. Is it a …
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Babyface, Arctic Monkeys and a Taylor Swift original, a documentary about the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement and “Doc Martin” gets a proper farewell on Acorn TV. Young viewers are in luck this week when “Ghostwriter” returns on Apple TV+ with new stars Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod attempting to solve an ongoing ghostly mystery. And in Rodrigo Garcia’s “Raymond & Ray” also on Apple TV+, Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor play half-brothers reunited for their father’s funeral.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Don’t worry, darlings, Olivia Wilde’s kids are just fine.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Four emerging LGBTQ filmmakers, who were selected as the first-ever recipients of NewFest’s New Voices Filmmakers Grant, will showcase their work at this year’s New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Composer Lei Liang and Scripps oceanographers take deep dive in Arctic to create game-changing 'Six Seasons'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Groundbreaking composer Lei Liang has never been to the Arctic or to its Chukchi Sea, which sits between Alaska and Siberia. But that imposing 240,000-square-mile body of water's beneath-the-surface sounds not only inspired his provocative new work, "Six Seasons," they are an int…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Documentary Now!," the series that specializes in highbrow parodies, returns with another impressive list of celebrity guests, including Cate Blanchett, Alexander Skarsgard, Jonathan Pryce and singer Tom Jones.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Stephanie Sibounheuang is publicly mourning the loss of her boyfriend PnB Rock, a month after the rapper was shot and killed during a robbery in September.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Angela Lansbury’s final act has yet to be seen.
Review: ‘The Piano Lesson’ on Broadway stars Samuel L. Jackson and reveals August Wilson’s new status
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — For anyone who knows how hard August Wilson once struggled to get his plays financed and produced on Broadway with mostly unknown actors from his informal repertory company from the hinterlands, the writer’s newly vaulted Gotham status is nothing short of amazing.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Spoiled as we've been with superb revivals of August Wilson plays, it's almost confusing to encounter a high-profile Broadway production that doesn't quite live up to expectations.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Where is the next generation of slasher killers coming from? "Halloween Ends" has some ideas.
TV shows to watch this week: 'I Love You, You Hate Me' will make you feel guilty about hating Barney
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'I Love You, You Hate Me'
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
An American prostitute who is maybe also a journalist is stuck in South America where she encounters an Englishman who is sexy but shady and they drink lots of rum and have plenty of sex in "Stars at Noon," a kind of formless drama that refuses to go anywhere satisfying or interesting and is…