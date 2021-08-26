Heathcliff

Luke Combs, Dan + Shay celebrated by peers at ACM Honors
Entertainment
AP

Luke Combs, Dan + Shay celebrated by peers at ACM Honors

  • by KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts and more country artists were celebrated alongside prominent songwriters, producers and industry leaders at the Academy of Country Music Honors awards show.

Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on 'Nevermind' cover
Entertainment
AP

Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on 'Nevermind' cover

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year-old man who appeared nude at 4 months old in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography they have profited from.

Entertainment
AP

Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grand jury has indicted adult film actor Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said.

Entertainment
AP

San Jose's Doobie Brothers House becomes a historic landmark

  • Maggie Angst - Mercury News (TNS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A small piece of San Jose's rock music history will be preserved for years to come, as the San Jose City Council has designated the home where The Doobie Brothers made their name as a historic landmark.

Entertainment
AP

Nelly heads into the 'Heartland' for new country-influenced album

  • Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)

It may be time to give Nelly his flowers when it comes to the whole hip-country thing — or is it country-hop? — that he mastered long before Lil Nas X even thought about hitting the “Old Town Road.”

Entertainment
AP

The 15 TV shows we’re most excited to watch this fall

  • Los Angeles Times Staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The fall TV season isn’t what it used to be — the other three seasons have long since caught up — but the months between now and year’s end still bring an embarrassment of riches. And we’re not just talking about the Roys.

+5
Review: Sleek modern horror 'Candyman' has got quite a hook
Entertainment
AP

Review: Sleek modern horror 'Candyman' has got quite a hook

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

There's an urban legend that says if you repeat the name “Candyman” aloud five times in front of a mirror, you summon a hook-handed killer. After seeing Nia DaCosta's film of the same name, you'll never be tempted to do that. You might even not want anything sweet again. Heck, cancel Halloween.

Entertainment
AP

Sound Advice: What are best TV speaker, soundbar options?

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I read your 2020 column where you recommended the ZVOX AV157 TV Speaker for people with hearing loss and those who find voices hard to distinguish from background music and sound effects. We do not have hearing loss, but we definitely have trouble hearing and understanding voices and dial…

Entertainment
AP

Theaters' plea to Hollywood: 'Show movies in movie theaters first'

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A lot has changed in the movie business since two and a half years ago, the last time movie theater owners and Hollywood studio executives gathered in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, the annual film business convention.

Entertainment
AP

Redbox's Top 10 DVD rentals

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 16: