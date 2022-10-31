- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Eve Ezenwa-Morrow finds her husband, Quentin Morrow, dead in his studio on New Year's Eve. She thought he was perfectly happy, and his lack of a suicide note only raises more questions. Onyi Nwabineli’s debut novel “Someday, Maybe” follows Eve through the strange, depression-ridden soup of time immediately after her husband’s death. Just as Eve's spiraling depression threatens story stagnation, Nwabineli drops a bomb that changes the rules of the game. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says “Someday, Maybe” is an earnest study on grief that normalizes the unpredictability of the process. “Someday, Maybe” is scheduled for release on Tuesday from Graydon House Books.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Nov. 6-12 include country singer Miranda Lambert, pop singer Lorde and actor Emma Stone. Singer Bonnie Raitt turns 73, singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones turns 68, actor Stanley Tucci is 62 and singer SZA is 33. Other actors with big days are Ellen Pompeo, Demi Moore and Ryan Gosling. Actor Anne Hathaway turns 40, rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa hits 58 and actor Alfre Woodard reaches 70. Three noted actors turn 50 during the week: Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Romijn and Gretchen Mol. And two celebrity chefs have birthdays when Marcus Samuelsson turns 52 and Gordon Ramsay hits 56.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
Business reporters Felix Gillette and John Koblin paint a revealing picture of HBO's beginnings and the challenges it now faces in “It's Not TV." In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says the book works quite well as both a cultural history of HBO and as a behind-the-scenes account of its business practices. DeMillo says the book shows how HBO was once dominant as a cable network but has struggled to adapt to the world it helped create. It's a book that DeMillo says benefits from the reporters' deep sourcing.
- AP
Officials say a painting by 19th-century French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was doused with fake blood at a Berlin museum. The incident was reminiscent of recent protests by climate activists but appeared to have no link to them. The work was being examined for damage. The foundation that oversees many of Berlin's museums said a person threw the liquid substance at the glass-covered “Clown” in the Alte Nationalgalerie on Sunday and then glued one of their hands to the wall next to the work. Security officials intervened quickly. Glue and dye had to be removed from the fabric-covered wall of the room where the work was located.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Calling 2022 a turbulent year for CNN is an understatement.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — By now, the sweat has dried. So have the signatures on the stacks of records the guys from Washington's buzziest band, Enumclaw, sold during what frontman Aramis Johnson deems the young indie rockers' top local show to date — a Friday night album-release bash recently at a packed E…
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
When the Manhattan Transfer formed in October 1972, singer Janis Siegel says she and the other three singers in the vocal quartet initially kept their day jobs.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new streaming service focused on LGBTQ women and nonbinary people is set to launch globally later this year.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Katelyn could hardly believe it.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chris Redd says he is OK and "healing fast" after a stranger attacked him earlier this week in New York City.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kanye “Ye” West attacked the family of George Floyd on Sunday shortly after saying he wanted to “apologize” for false statements he has made about Floyd’s death.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. Down 59% from its launch, “Black Adam” added $27.7 million in ticket sales, bringing its domestic total to $111.1 million. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. Bucking recent romantic comedy trends, moviegoers remained curious about “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney destination romp, which fell only 37% in weekend two to claim second place with $10 million. The horror films “Prey for the Devil," “Smile” and “Halloween Ends” rounded out the top five.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Myra Williams looks back on her life — her marriage to her second cousin, singer Jerry Lee Lewis, in 1957 when she was just 13 years old, their good and bad times together, the two children they had, the permanent damage that their relationship inflicted on Lewis' career and legacy — sh…
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Prize-winning poet Gerald Stern has died. Stern's partner says he died at age 97 in New York City. Stern was one of the country’s most loved and respected poets. He wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the contemplative life. Stern wrote more than a dozen books and won the National Book Award in 1998 for the anthology “This Time.” He was sometimes compared to Walt Whitman because of his lyrical and sensual style and gift for wedding the physical world to the spiritual. Gerald Stern died Thursday, with no cause of death disclosed for the poet.
