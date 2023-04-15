Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

'Maisel' costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, color
Ap
AP

'Maisel' costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, color

  • By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press

The Emmy-winning costume designer of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has translated the emotional changes of its characters throughout five seasons. Along with a team of costumers, Donna Zakowska has dressed nearly 50,000 extras and principal actors for Amazon Prime Video’s hit show, which launches its last season Friday. “Maisel” follows a New York City housewife who makes an unlikely turn to standup comedy in a journey of self-discovery after her husband’s infidelity blows up their conventional life. Show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino say they loved collaborating with Donna Zakowska to further character and story arcs with color.

Burning Man cheers county's overturning geothermal permit
Ap
AP

Burning Man cheers county's overturning geothermal permit

  • By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press

County commissioners have rescinded an energy company’s permit to drill exploratory wells for a geothermal project in the Nevada desert near the site of the annual Burning Man counterculture festival about 110 miles north of Reno. Officials for the Burning Man organization and others who have filed suit in federal court to block Ormat Technologies’ exploration in the Black Rock Desert say the move puts the project on hold indefinitely and could scuttle it all together. The Washoe County Commission voted 3-2 to overturn the permit the Board of Adjustment approved in January to allow for the drilling of up to 13 geothermal test wells in the area near Gerlach.

Peyton List becomes a leader thanks to 'School Spirits'
Ap
AP

Peyton List becomes a leader thanks to 'School Spirits'

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Peyton List's new series “School Spirits” is a YA mystery where she stars as a dead teen stuck in limbo in the afterlife. She enlists help from other spirit friends to track down what happened to her. The series is based on a graphic novel by siblings Megan and Nate Trinrud, due out in the fall. All eight episodes are streaming on Paramount+. List says the role was a pivotal one because it's her first lead role, and she got to have a voice on set as a producer. Coming up, List will appear in the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.

There’s a reason every hit worship song sounds the same
Ap
AP

There’s a reason every hit worship song sounds the same

  • By BOB SMIETANA, Religion News Service

A new study found that four megachurches have cornered the market on worship music in recent years, churning out hit after hit and dominating the worship charts. The study looked at 38 songs that made the Top 25 lists for CCLI and PraiseCharts — which track what songs are played in churches — and found that almost all had originated from one of the four megachurches. All the songs in the study debuted on those charts between 2010 and 2020. Of the songs in the study, 36 had ties to: Bethel Community Church in California; Hillsong, headquartered in Australia; Passion City Church in Atlanta; and Elevation in North Carolina.

Clint Eastwood set to direct 'Juror No. 2' for Warner Bros.
Ap
AP

Clint Eastwood set to direct 'Juror No. 2' for Warner Bros.

  • AP

Clint Eastwood is getting back in the director’s chair. The “Unforgiven” and “Gran Torino” filmmaker is set to direct the legal drama “Juror No. 2” for Warner Bros., a person close to the production who requested anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to comment publicly confirmed Friday. The film will be Eastwood’s first since 2021’s neo-Western “Cry Macho,” which also marked his return to the screen as an actor. With production on “Juror No. 2” to begin in June, Eastwood will be 93 when he steps on set.

Jessica Chastain returns to theater with 'A Doll's House'
Ap
AP

Jessica Chastain returns to theater with 'A Doll's House'

  • By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press

Jessica Chastain counts her performance as Nora in the current Broadway revival of “A Doll’s House” to be one of the “hardest things” she has ever done. Coming from the actor who played Tammy Faye Bakker and Tammy Wynette, that’s saying a lot. The Oscar-winning actor is currently appearing in a limited run of the groundbreaking 1879 Henrik Ibsen play that was controversial for its time because it challenged the sacredness of marriage, gender roles, and women’s rights. Chastain says the subject was a worthy reason to return to the stage because it still resonates today with conversations about representation and authenticity.

Cedric the Entertainer enjoying life in his 'Neighborhood'
Ap
AP

Cedric the Entertainer enjoying life in his 'Neighborhood'

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

Cedric the Entertainer says part of the success of “The Neighborhood” is that it tackles sensitive topics in a fun, lighthearted way. Now in its fifth season, the sitcom celebrated its 100th episode with week with an episode the comedian directed. He says directing was the natural progression in his show responsibilities, and he see himself eventually stepping behind the camera more often and directing younger talent. The former Emmys host, who's currently on the 23-city “Straight Jokes No Chaser” tour, says that hit stand-up shows like the legendary "Def Comedy Jam," which helped propel Black comedy stars, might not be able to exist today.

Ap
AP

Review: 'Suzume,' about a girl who falls for a chair, is worth the price of a seat

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Admirers of the gifted Japanese writer-director Makoto Shinkai will recognize his touch from the opening moments of his often entrancing new animated feature, "Suzume." An affecting story about love and salvation, loss and memory, the movie opens on a dark-blue sky kissed by pastel-sunset pi…

Ap
AP

Review: 'Beau Is Afraid' is quite an odyssey, but not necessarily an oughta-see

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The first word we see written down in "Beau Is Afraid," Ari Aster's raging Oedipal phantasmagoria of a movie, is "Guilt," with a capital "G." It's not the last word to pop up in a story full of angry scribblings, earnest love notes, slick corporate logos, detailed sex-shop menus, foulmouthed…