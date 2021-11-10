What We’re Reading: Kevin Boyle and Ron Howard both wrote books about the forgotten parts of the 1960s
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
I’ve been reading a couple of books about the 1960s.
- Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)
The second in Sigrid Undset's 13th century series is steeped in darkness and murder.
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
A customer's ghost complicates the life of a Native bookseller in this timely novel by the Pulitzer Prize winner.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
These days, I'm often finding that I'd like to go someplace else. But, as going someplace else literally would be a lot of trouble, I'm mostly doing it through the pages of a book — where I can travel long distances, in mileage and in time, and be home by dinner.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
A powerful, emotionally rich novel about 10 individuals affected by the earthquake in Haiti in 2010.
- Reid Forgrave - Star Tribune (TNS)
A Canadian author's swan song uses a renowned local murder to ask big questions about neighbors and society.
- May-lee Chai - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Blue-skinned Gods" by SJ Sindu; Soho Press (336 pages, $26)
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Over 15 years, “The Real Housewives” reality franchise has become Bravo’s most expansive accomplishment, spawning 11 series stateside and at least 15 around the world. It shows no signs of dying with Bravo recently announcing its latest: “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Joe Pera — the character on the Adult Swim series, not the comedian with the same name who plays him — has set aside his entire day to help his friend Gene choose a retirement chair. As Gene browses through a modest furniture store, Joe speaks directly to viewers.
- Earl Hopkins - The Columbus Dispatch (TNS)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chelsea Handler has never shied away from the call for transparency.
My worst moment: The time Casey Wilson bad-mouthed someone in an email she sent directly to him by accident
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the new Apple TV+ series “The Shrink Next Door,” Paul Rudd plays a psychiatrist who, over a period of three decades, manipulates and exploits a wealthy if vulnerable patient, played by Will Ferrell. It’s based on a true story that was also one of the most popular podcasts of 2019. Casey W…
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARCELA ISAZA - Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Brian Williams, anchor of the MSNBC nightly program “The 11th Hour,” will not sign a new contract with NBC News and will leave the company after 28 years.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
SIRIUS XM host Howard Stern suggested he may have to do his “civic duty” and challenge Donald Trump for the presidency in 2024.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian appeared on Monday’s episode of NBC’s “Late Night,” where host Seth Meyers said he wanted to “address something” that he’d “been reading about a lot in the press.”
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel's prime-time lineup gets plenty of attention, but, lately, the network's viewers have been drawn to an early-bird special.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
From the hushed misterioso quality of its opening sequence to the nervous ambiguity of its coda, writer-director Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” (premiering on Netflix Nov. 10) floats like a mirage of the past — late 1920s New York City, mostly in Harlem.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS, which has the U.S.-English language rights to the Americans' World Cup qualifier at Jamaica next week, said Tuesday it will make the Nov. 16 match available only on its Paramount+ subscription streaming service.
- AP
MIAMI (AP) — Florida's largest school district is dropping all mask mandates, allowing parents in all grades decide whether their children should wear a face covering, the superintendent announced Tuesday.
- By BERNARD CONDON - Associated Press
Lawsuits are piling up less than a week after the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert, and legal experts say it’s not looking good for rapper Travis Scott and the companies behind the tragic event in Houston.