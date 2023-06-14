- Frank Freeman - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Bill Eville shares moving vignettes of striving to be a good husband, stay-at-home-dad and writer.
Julie Sullivan's new novel, 'The World is Full of Champions,' looks at class bias among Black Americans. It's also a love story
- Valerie Russ - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Julie Sullivan's debut novel, "The World is Full of Champions," takes a critical look at the chasm that exists between a fictional family from the Black elite in Philadelphia and their working-class maid and her family.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Yes, the riveting "Trailed" explores what happened to two hikers whose mutilated bodies were discovered at a campsite in Shenandoah National Park in 1996. But Kathryn Miles' Edgar Award finalist, now in paperback, also looks at why it's difficult for people, especially women, to feel safe in…
- Star Tribune - Star Tribune (TNS)
The Wishing Game
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Let’s try something new this summer.
- Star Tribune - Star Tribune (TNS)
Saints of the Household
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
I am aware that adaptations have been with us for centuries and that Shakespeare borrowed his best plots. But that doesn't stop this book lover from being suspicious when movies and plays glom onto my favorite titles.
Jonathan Eig wrote ‘King: A Life’ about Martin Luther King Jr. — the man this time, instead of the myth
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO -- The air-conditioned tour bus with tinted windows stopped outside Bright Star Baptist Church in Bronzeville and out came several dozen congregants from the Anshe Emet Synagogue of Lakeview. They moved slowly up the sidewalk and concrete steps of the church. Before anyone reached th…
- Star Tribune - Star Tribune (TNS)
The Overnights
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Grindhouse wasn't a movie genre afflicted by subtlety. The plots celebrated mayhem: chain-saw-wielding maniacs, murderous supernatural forces or a young woman on a revenge killing spree. There was fake blood (gallons of it), as well as gratuitous female nudity (cue the bouncing bosoms). And …
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
The historic Boston church where the American Revolution started is taking on a new role. The Old North Church in the city's North End will host the play “Revolution's Edge” this summer, opening Thursday. It is the first time in the church's 300-year history to host a theater performance. The 45-minute play is set just the day before the battles of Lexington and Concord, on the precipice of the Revolution. It is centered around three real people whose lives are about to be upended by the impending war and explores what the events will mean for their families.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ezra Miller on Monday attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Flash” — Miller's first high-profile, public appearance since a string of arrests and accusations of abuse were leveled against the embattled actor.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Director Wes Anderson is standing by his longtime collaborator Bill Murray in the wake of recent misconduct claims aimed at the actor.
- By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.” They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver. They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution's case is weak and they're resorting to character assassination claims. Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Wheel of Fortune" fans would like to solve the puzzle of who's going to replace host Pat Sajak once he leaves the long-running game show.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
As promised, Johnny Depp is putting the $1 million settlement he was awarded from the Amber Heard defamation case to good use.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A spokesperson for John Amos said Monday that the "Good Times" star is fine and "in good spirits" after his daughter claimed last week that his life was "hanging by a thread."
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
"Yellowstone" regular Mo Brings Plenty has moved on to another Taylor Sheridan production and Paramount+ series, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves."
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
More change is afoot at the Grammys. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that three new categories will be added to the awards show: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album. In addition, two existing categories have been moved to the general field, which means that all Grammy voters can participate in selection: producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical. Previously, the general categories were made up solely of the “Big Four” awards. These changes reflect an ongoing shift in the music industry, where producers and songwriters are increasingly more celebrated.
- Jeremy Childs - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Coachella fans, mark your calendars: The 2024 dates of the two-weekend music festival are now official.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The 2023 Tony Awards proved to be must-see-TV, as the awards show recorded its best viewership since 2019.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new Beatles song is coming together with a little help from AI, according to Paul McCartney.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Tributes for Treat Williams poured in following the “Everwood” star’s sudden death, with colleagues including Matt Bomer and John Travolta remembering him as a great actor and friend.