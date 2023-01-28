The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Love & Hip Hop Miami" star Christopher Michael Harty has said he was forced into signing a settlement agreement tied to a lawsuit filed against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez because of threats against his life.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Just days after nominations for this year’s Oscars were unveiled, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that it is “conducting a review” of this year’s nominees to make sure none of them violated the organization’s rules around campaigning.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the ABC News anchors who reportedly became romantically involved last year, are leaving the network.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Months after sparking marriage rumors, singer Rita Ora has confirmed that she and "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi tied the knot.
- By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer
Mike Rallis and Nick Rallis grew up in the Minneapolis suburbs as professional wrestling and football fans. Mike Rallis is now better know as WWE star Madcap Moss. Rallis is the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rallis is expected to take part Saturday in WWE's Royal Rumble. It's one of the biggest events each year for the company. Nick Rallis will coach the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
- LISA RATHKE
A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, Digable Planets and Samara Joy are among the artists slated to play the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival in June, the LA Phil announced on Thursday.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Everything I know about therapy I’ve learned from television, so I can’t say whether the methods in “Shrinking,” which premiered Friday on Apple TV+, are any more or less accurate than what I know from “The Bob Newhart Show” or “The Sopranos.” Then again, I don’t know how true “The Sopranos”…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As part of its first in-person event in three years, the Sundance Film Festival announced its awards on Friday. A.V. Rockwell's "A Thousand and One" took the grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson's "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Proj…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel marked the 20th anniversary of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night by bringing back his first-ever guest George Clooney along with inaugural guest co-host Snoop Dogg and musical act Coldplay for the celebration. Even his long-time nemesis Matt Damon made a guest…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into hip-hop star Drake's Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — Washington country fans are always eager to get back in the saddle with summer’s biggest country jam. The day after the annual Watershed Music Festival, many fans are already planning their return the following year.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Mstyslav Chernov’s documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a first-person account of the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, won the audience prize for world cinema documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. Juries for the various sections at the festival announced the winners at an awards ceremony Friday in Park City, Utah. “20 Days in Mariupol” is a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline,” and comprised of the 30 hours of footage Chernov and his colleagues shot in the city under siege before they were extracted. The Sundance Film Festival runs through Sunday.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — SCAD’s annual TVfest this year will be honoring Craig Robinson (”The Office”), Sarah Michelle Gellar (”Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Wes Bentley (”American Beauty”).
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jay Leno broke his collarbone and several other bones in a motorcycle accident last week, the comic revealed in an interview published Thursday night. The revelation comes less than two months after he suffered second-degree burns in a car fire in his Burbank garage — and at the same time "J…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Of modern film comedies about weddings – “Bridesmaids,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Father of the Bride,” “Wedding Crashers,” “The Proposal” – “Shotgun Wedding” is the first to feature Balinese pirates trying to hold a wedding party hostage and shaking down the father of the bride for $45 million …
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Close" badly wants your tears and, on occasion, it earns them. A flawlessly acted, precision-tooled heartbreaker from 31-year-old Belgian writer-director Lukas Dhont, it tells an Edenic love story, conjuring a rapturous state of intimacy that gives way to a tragic fall from grace. What give…
- AP
Actress Sylvia Syms, who starred in classic British films including “Ice Cold in Alex” and “Victim,” has died at the aged of 89. Syms’ children said she “died peacefully” on Friday at Denville Hall, a London retirement home for actors and entertainers. Born in London in 1934, Syms became a British cinema stalwart in the 1950s and 60s. Her films include World War II adventure “Ice Cold in Alex,” rock musical “Expresso Bongo” and thriller “Victim,” the first British film to deal openly with homosexuality. Syms played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1991 TV film “Thatcher: The Final Days,” and appeared as the Queen Mother Elizabeth in 2006 film “The Queen.”
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you're planning to write a memoir any time soon, you might want to contact a documentary filmmaker first.