- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even after canceling the Tournament of Roses parade during the summer and scaling back the pregame festivities normally associated with the Rose Bowl, David Eads and his staff were still preparing for a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day to be played at t…
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Justice Department lawyers asked a federal appeals court Friday to replace President Donald Trump with the United States as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Philip J. Smith, who rose from box office treasurer at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway to chairman and co-CEO of the theatrical giant Shubert Organization, has died from complications from COVID-19, according to his daughters. He was 89.
- Larry McShane New York Daily News (TNS)
Guitarist Sylvain Sylvain, a founding member of the seminal punk band New York Dolls, has died after a battle with cancer, his wife announced. The Egyptian-born rocker was 69.
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In a normal year, the Sundance Film Festival is centered on the remote ski town of Park City, Utah. This obviously is not a normal year.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Glory to the Venice International Film Festival!
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Dustin Diamond's former Bayside High classmates are sending well-wishes after their "Saved by the Bell" co-star was diagnosed with cancer.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho has been selected as jury president of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, organizers said Friday. The Oscar-winner will preside over seven jurors to hand out the festival’s top awards, including the prestigious Golden Lion. He’ll be the first South …
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
Whatever its flaws, "Promising Young Woman" really goes for it, and that makes it thrilling to watch.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
Julie Dash launched her career with the widely acclaimed "Daughters of the Dust" in 1991 and has only made one movie since. Charles Burnett's "Killer of Sheep" made a huge splash in 1978 but he has struggled to complete a handful of features since then.
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
The Avengers have traveled to the corners of the universe. But two members face their most daunting challenge yet when they find themselves grounded in sitcomland.
- C. Isaiah Smalls II The Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — To successfully bring a stage play to the silver screen, the filmmaker must overcome the limitations of confined set. Denzel Washington did it with "Fences." Sidney Lumet with "The Wiz." Barry Jenkins with "Moonlight."
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
True crime has paid big dividends for Netflix. From "Making a Murderer" to "The Keepers," "The Staircase" and "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness," the streaming service has been a steady provider of white-knuckle programming for viewers who can't get enough of grisly crime scene photos…
- August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Days after attending a rally that led to a deadly right-wing insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the LA indie musician Ariel Pink tried to defend his actions on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show on Thursday.
Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Foo Fighters to also perform at 'Celebratin America,' inauguration-night TV special
- Gina Salamone New York Daily News (TNS)
He was born in the USA and now he’s going to honor it.