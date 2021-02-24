The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Queen Latifah is becoming a TV star for CBS at a time broadcast networks can really use one, while Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson made respectable sitcom debuts for NBC.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a TV show Betty White hosted 50 years ago, the perpetual charmer flirts with James Brolin, teases Della Reese and trades quips with Carol Burnett.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
How did the frog cross the road? Peacock wants you to find out.
- Anousha Sakoui Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last year's TV season saw a rise in the number of women and people of color directing television shows, according to a new report by the Directors Guild of America.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rapper Meek Mill claimed he privately said sorry to Vanessa Bryant over a song lyric about Kobe that she described as “extremely insensitive and disrespectful.”
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Gérard Depardieu has been indicted in France on charges he raped a 22-year-old woman at his Paris apartment during in 2018, according to a new report.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Poet, publisher and bookseller Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who helped launch and perpetuate the Beat movement, has died. He was 101.
Son says legendary poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who helped launch the Beat movement, has died at 101.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Son says legendary poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who helped launch the Beat movement, has died at 101.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old “This Is Us” star announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
Billie Holiday has always been a monster of a role. Diana Ross tackled her on film and Audra McDonald did it on stage. Now it's time for Andra Day — a singer and actress perfectly named to play Lady Day — and she shines. It's a pity the film she's in is so messy.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, will have a memoir out this spring.
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — When we last saw Franklin Saint, he had problems, not least of which was three fresh bullet wounds. As season three of “Snowfall” ended, rivals were circling his mini-drug empire and violence levels were up.
Movie review: Jungle prison-set 'Night of the Kings' unleashes layers of legend, lore and the power of storytelling
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
In writer/director Philippe Lacôte’s astonishing film “Night of the Kings,” a young man (Bakary Koné) walks into a notorious jungle prison, MACA, with its own systems of law and order. Over the course of one night, he will have to step into his own untapped power to survive, becoming a story…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
“Zappa”: This two-hour, nine-minute documentary is a sprawling look at the iconic musical multi-hyphenate and activist Frank Zappa, helmed by actor and filmmaker Alex Winter.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta native Gladys Knight will be among the headline performers at the NBA All-Star Game on March 7, performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the pregame festivities.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Another longtime character on "The Simpsons" is finally getting recast.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Skyhorse Publishing, the imprint behind disgraced director Woody Allen's 2020 memoir, is considering a lawsuit against HBO over its new documentary series, "Allen v. Farrow."