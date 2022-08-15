Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on music, intuition and mullet hair styles: 'It was a career move!' he recalls
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant has multiple reasons to be impressed with fellow singer Alison Krauss, his periodic musical partner over the past 15 years.
My worst moment: Before Stephen Merchant was famous for ‘The Office,’ his stand-up comedy act sometimes bombed
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In “The Outlaws,” the British series created by and starring Stephen Merchant (now in its second season on Amazon), a group of people guilty of minor crimes must take part in a community service program in Bristol — only they somehow find themselves caught up in a scenario far more complicat…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The songs nominated for the 2022 Emmy for original music and lyrics are each haunted by something. Some are lively, even wacky homages that resurrect sounds of the past — the grand, old "Oklahoma!"-type musical; a calypso wedding toast delivered by (a fictional version of) Harr…
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Becky Green is a social media obsessed outsider with a bit of a stalking problem. Mira Harberg is a coddled actress with a dramatic love life and a film project about to go off the rails. You know the types.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When "Indian Matchmaking" premiered on Netflix two years ago, it quickly became a pandemic binge-watching sensation. The unscripted series followed Sima Taparia, a high-end matchmaker from Mumbai, as she helped clients in India and the United States find love.
Review: ‘Five Days at Memorial’ dramatizes just how bad it got for a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Did Dr. Anna Pou, a surgeon at what was then known as Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans, get “Sully”-ed? Was she a valiant physician undeserving of attacks on her ethical character and crisis management? Or, in the cruel aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, did she cross every known ethical,…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As an actor, Rebecca Hall has become perhaps the reigning queen of the movie freakout and breakdown. In films such as "Christine," "The Night House" and the current "Resurrection," Hall captures the fragile space of characters trying hard to hold it together and the whirlwind rush of losing it.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.” She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home. Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.
- AP
The founder of a leading grant program for women’s artists will be honored by the MacDowell artists' retreat this fall. Visual artist Susan Unterberg has been named this year’s winner of the Marian MacDowell Arts Advocacy Award, cited for her leadership of Anonymous Was a Woman. Unterberg started the grant program in 1996, and kept her identity hidden for more than 20 years as a way of highlighting the anonymity of so many women in the arts. The phrase Anonymous Was a Woman is based on an observation by Virginia Woolf, who once noted that many anonymous poems turned out to be written by women.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Soap opera star Robyn Griggs, who had roles on “One Life to Live” and “Another World” during the 1990s, died at age 49, a friend announced Saturday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s full speed ahead for Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train,” which won the box office for a second weekend in a row.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Denise Dowse, a prolific performer known for roles in "Insecure" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died, her manager confirmed Sunday to the Los Angeles Times. She was 64.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of Anne Heche's greatest performances can be found in "Birth" (2004), Jonathan Glazer's magnificently eerie drama about love, grief and the insidious power of suggestion. She enters the movie early, with long brown hair — a departure from the short blond cuts that had become a signature …
- AP
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. She is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation. The department announced Friday that there would be no further investigation. Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, 53. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.
- By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer
R. Kelly’s federal trial that starts Monday in Chicago is in many ways a do-over of his child pornography trial in 2008 in state court. At that trial 14 years ago, jurors acquitted the singer on charges that he produced a video of himself having sex with a girl no older than 14. But a big difference between that trial and the one starting in a federal courthouse in Chicago is that prosecutors say the female in the video will testify this time. Among the charges Kelly faces is that he rigged the 2008 trial by paying off and threatening the girl to ensure she didn't testify. The woman is now in her 30s. Four other accusers are also slated to testify.
- AP
Spanish authorities say one person has been killed and dozens more injured at an outdoor music festival in eastern Spain when part of a temporary concert stage collapsed in strong wind. The emergency services agency for the Valencia region said a “strong gust of wind” knocked off parts of the Medusa Festival stage structure at around 4 a.m. Saturday. The agency says about 40 people needed to be taken to the hospital, including three with serious injuries. Organizers of the music festival said in a statement that they had ordered the concert grounds cleared when the wind intensified.
- By JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press
Salman Rushdie's agent says the writer is on a ventilator after being stabbed in the neck and abdomen on a western New York stage where he was about to give a lecture. The 75-year-old Rushdie was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery after Friday's stabbing at the Chautauqua Institution. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer had a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Rushdie's novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, Police arrested the man who attacked the writer and identified him as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey. Matar's lawyer declined to comment.