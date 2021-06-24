Heathcliff

'To Live and Die in LA' returns to search for missing woman
  • By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2019, a listener of writer Neil Strauss' podcast “ To Live and Die in LA ” came forward with information that helped solve the case of a 25-year-old missing woman, Adea Shabani. The revelations were released in almost real time, and listening seemed intimate, not to mentio…

There's more of the same, and a lot more, in 'F9: The Fast Saga'

  • Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)

The world is saved and the globe is hopped in "F9: The Fast Saga," but the key moment is when Michelle Rodriguez enters a car and, instead of doing it the way most people do, she gracefully jackknifes through a window, as if she's never heard of doors or doesn't believe in them.