Look at James Hong, you will likely see the busiest 90-something in show biz. The last year for him has been a wild ride, from receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to hitting every award show for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Viewers will soon be able to hear him in the animated prequel series, “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” drops Tuesday on MAX. He pops up in an episode of the new Disney+ show, “American Born Chinese,” which premieres Wednesday. It’s as if the universe is trying to make up for all the racial discrimination the 94-year-old Asian American icon endured over the years.