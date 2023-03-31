The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
You would have a hard time defending the limp plotting, the bland action-adventure set pieces or the Agatha Christie-light whodunit twists of the first “Murder Mystery" or its new sequel. But everything in these two films is secondary to the comic and sweet rapport between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Like its predecessor, “Murder Mystery 2” is built on old-fashioned star power and the interplay between its A-list leads. They’re good company to be in, and sometimes that’s enough. The movie lands on Netflix on Friday.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A civil jury sided with Gwyneth Paltrow on Thursday, finding her not at fault in a Deer Valley Resort skiing collision with a retired doctor.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Toddlers & Tiaras" alum Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has confirmed that her elder sister has a rare cancer.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno has opened up again about his recent injuries and reconstructive surgeries.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
World Wrestling Entertainment has had plenty of dominant characters over the past 50 years, but Roman Reigns continues to set his path. When Reigns faces Cody Rhodes on Sunday in the main event of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, it will be his 944th consecutive day as champion, the sixth-longest title reign in the company’s history. Reigns has a combination few sports entertainers can match — charisma, athletic ability, family pedigree and real-life experiences where he beat the odds. That has also made Reigns a beloved and respected heel. Fans cheer when Reigns demands them to “acknowledge me” when speaking in the middle of the ring.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jonathan Majors' attorney has released text messages allegedly sent after his arrest by the woman he is accused of assaulting.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Scott Pilgrim" is returning to the screen and its main players are coming along for the ride.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The mother of Flo Rida's 6-year-old son has filed a civil lawsuit against the managers of a New Jersey apartment complex accusing them of negligence that allegedly resulted in her young son falling from a fifth-floor window earlier this month.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler has his next job already on deck — a reboot of “The X-Files.”
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The lineup of stars who will temporarily fill Chanel West Coast’s shoes alongside “Ridiculousness” hosts Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim just dropped, and it includes swimsuit model Nina Agdal and retired wrestler Brie Bella.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kissing another man for the world to see wasn’t a thing for Bad Bunny with his upcoming role in the true life drama “Cassandro.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As a Latina whose critically acclaimed acting career has spanned more than three decades, Rosie Perez knows she is in rare company.
- AP
Jury begins deliberating if Gwyneth Paltrow is at fault for 2016 Utah ski collision that left man with broken ribs.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Superior Court pumped the brakes on reality TV star Raquel Leviss' pursuit of a restraining order against "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Scheana Shay.
- AP
An original painting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed by the Ukrainian president is being sold at auction. Proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit the nation's people suffering during its war with Russia. RR Auction in Boston says bidding on the 40-by-24-inch painting by American artist Oleg Jones starts at $50,000. The goal is to sell it for at least $100,000. The painting features an image of Zelenskyy against the background of Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag. The proceeds of the auction will be used for the purchase of medical equipment, tools and medicine for the Ukrainian people.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
A gangly, unruly tale that attempts to spin the success stories of Kiss, Donna Summer and record industry executive Neil Bogart into one confounding narrative, "Spinning Gold" is a tangled mess of a movie, a tribute act masquerading as the real deal.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jennifer Aniston says "Friends" has become foe to a younger generation's sensibilities.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Keanu Reeves offered a rare glimpse into his personal life this week when he shared his last moment of bliss.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Audiences adore singing cats, Founding Fathers and wicked witches — as long as you don't build a TV series around them. Yes, there have been successful musical-comedy series. But for every "Glee" success there are seven "Cop Rock" flops.
- By The Associated Press
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By RAFIQ MAQBOOL - Associated Press
In a glittering splash of luxury fashion, Dior transformed Mumbai’s grand, historic Gateway of India monument into a runway laden with celebrity, beauty and craftsmanship. Flanked by the brightly lit, iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, the spectacular decor turned the heritage site in India’s entertainment and business capital into a blend of color and style as the models lined up Thursday to showcase the Paris fashion house’s 2023 pre-fall collection. The runway, lined with traditional Indian floral designs, reverberated with fusion beats from live musicians as Indian artistry and craftsmanship took center stage in creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection.