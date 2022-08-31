Heathcliff

Column: A moment to ponder a book

  • W. Scott Olsen - Star Tribune (TNS)

We talk about getting lost in a book. When we say this, however, there is no fear. No frustration about the lack of a clear path toward the end of a maze. We know that getting lost is the goal.

Review: 'The Newlyweds,' by Mansi Choksi

  • Jenny Bhatt - Star Tribune (TNS)

Of India's 1.4 billion people, less than 5% live in the most developed, most "modern" cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. The rest of the population resides in rural and semi-rural areas, and "still-developing" cities. In "The Newlyweds," journalist Mansi Choksi focuses on the lives and loves i…

Review: 'The House of Fortune,' by Jessie Burton

  • Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)

"The House of Fortune," Jessie Burton's fourth novel for adults, is that rare, double-headed beast. It is a sequel to the author's first book, "The Miniaturist" (2014), an acclaimed work of historical fiction which enchanted legions of readers. But it is also a standalone novel that can be e…

Review: 'Acceptance,' by Emi Nietfeld

  • Rochelle Olson - Star Tribune (TNS)

At 17, Minneapolis native Emi Nietfeld won a prestigious national writing award and told a Twin Cities newspaper reporter that she wanted to write a memoir. Thirteen years later, "Acceptance" has been published, and it's extraordinary.

Review: 'Diary of a Misfit,' by Casey Parks

  • Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)

Putting down this wonderfully sensitive, affecting memoir, I half expected to see wavy fumes — smelling of tobacco, crawfish, beer, rain — rising from the book itself.

Review: 'Tomorrow in Shanghai,' by May-lee Chai

  • Dan Kubis - Star Tribune (TNS)

The third story in May-lee Chai's collection "Tomorrow in Shanghai" is titled "The Monkey King of Sichuan." In it, two graduate school friends (Grace and Esther) reunite after many years apart and Grace reveals that she was sexually harassed by a famous professor when they were students.

Review: 'Where Are the Snows,' by Kathleen Rooney

  • Max Winter - Star Tribune (TNS)

Reading Kathleen Rooney's "Where Are the Snows" is much like walking into an echo chamber from which you emerge enlightened, amused and shaken. In each poem, sounds, ideas and positions rise, repeat and mutate, as in this line from a poem on outer space: "Black hole as home for the Holy Ghos…

Mets closer Diaz hoping to hear Timmy Trumpet sound off
Sports
Mets closer Diaz hoping to hear Timmy Trumpet sound off

  • By JERRY BEACH - Associated Press

Timmy Trumpet is hoping to horn in on this most notable season for the New York Mets. The Australian-born musician was at Citi Field with trumpet in hand Tuesday night, ready if needed to pop onto the diamond and perform his song “Narco” live if Mets closer Edwin Diaz emerged from the bullpen to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Born Timothy Smith, Trumpet became fast friends with Diaz earlier this season after reaching out to the player when the song went viral earlier this season. With the crowd applauding, the 40-year-old musician put on a jersey with Diaz’s No. 39 and the name Trumpet on the back and threw out the first ball, an arcing toss to Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin that barely reached the plate.

Venture into the metaverse on Venice Immersive Island
Venture into the metaverse on Venice Immersive Island

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

At the Venice International Film Festival, virtual reality is only a small part of the immersive experience. On a small island just a short water shuttle ride from the main festival headquarters on the Lido, festivalgoers can step into the metaverse. They can play games, or “world hop” with a tour guide, dress up in costume with background dancers, or even help Coco Chanel develop her Chanel No. 5 perfume. The program curated by Liz Rosenthal and Michel Reilhac runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10 and provides a hands-on glimpse into the future of storytelling.

Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child porn case
Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child porn case

  • By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer

Prosecutors have rested at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence in a bid to prove charges that accuse the singer of enticing underage girls for sex and producing child pornography. Among the last witnesses to testify for the government was a 42-year-old woman, who took the stand Tuesday morning. She went by the pseudonym “Nia.” She was the fourth accuser to testify against the singer at the trial in Kelly’s hometown. Kelly’s legal team now gets its chance to attack the government’s case. The judge told jurors they'll have Wednesday off and will return Thursday morning to hear the first defense witnesses. Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.

'Triangle of Sadness' actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32
'Triangle of Sadness' actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

  • By The Associated Press

South African actor and model Charlbi Dean has died at age 32. Dean had a breakout role in the movie “Triangle of Sadness,” which won this year’s top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Her representatives say she died Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness. Dean also had a recurring role as Syonide on the DC Comics television series “Black Lightning." Born and raised in Cape Town, Dean began modeling as a child. She made her acting debut in the 2010 film “Spud,” an adaptation of a South African novel about a boys’ boarding school.

Fall Movie Calendar: From 'Blonde' to 'Wakanda Forever'
Fall Movie Calendar: From 'Blonde' to 'Wakanda Forever'

  • By The Associated Press

A rundown of notable films coming out this fall, which range from Disney+'s “Pinocchio” adaptation to Ana de Armas playing Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film “Blonde.” Other notable September releases include “Don't Worry Darling,” starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and “Hocus Pocus 2.” October brings more frights with “Halloween Ends,” the 13th installment of the horror franchise and Dwayne Johnson's DC comics film “Black Adam.” November's releases include “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever," a Weird Al Yankovic biopic, “She Said” about the New York Times' investigation into Harvey Weinstein and Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical tale “The Fabelmans.”