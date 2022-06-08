- Muri Assunção and Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A new movement is taking center stage on and off Broadway — and just in time for Pride Month.
Rapper Rich Robbins explores his relationship with his father and Black fatherhood in ‘Soft and Tender’
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — “I feel like I have a responsibility to be very intentional with everything that I put out,” said rapper and spoken word artist Rich Robbins. “Just out of respect for myself and my family and the audience that listens to it.”
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the late 1960s, when abortion was still illegal in most of the country, a group of politically engaged young women in Chicago took matters into their own hands and formed an underground network to help people obtain safe and affordable abortions.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Here's a couple things I've learned while watching "The Real Housewives of Dubai": bad bitches can throw shade anywhere, even in the desert, and the dumbest show ever is not entirely stupid in its representation of the Gulf.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
We've already established that Jeff Goldblum is quite possibly the most curious man in the world. But he's also been a world-renowned expert in dinosaur-related chaos theory for almost 30 years.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime” is kicking off the 21st Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, launching the annual New York event with an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the singer-actor filmed during the tumultuous year she turned 50, co-headlined the Super Bowl and narrowly missed out on an Oscar nomination. The star-studded and musical premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights is serving as an appropriate opener for the Tribeca Festival, which has abandoned “Film” from its name to better reflect the wide array of concerts, talks, television premieres, podcasts and virtual reality exhibits that increasingly fill Tribeca’s busy live-event schedule alongside movies.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The Hollywood Reporter says USA Network has no plans to stop airing new episodes of its reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” scheduled for this summer.
- AP
A woman has given the University of South Carolina 100 cards and letters she received as a girl from Anne Frank's father, Otto Frank. Cara Wilson-Granat first wrote to Otto Frank in 1957, when she was 12. Last year, she published a book about their correspondence, which lasted until Frank's death in 1980. The Post and Courier reports that she has now given Frank's letters to the university's Anne Frank Center. Wilson-Granat said during a news conference Wednesday that the letters got students talking about antisemitism, racism and bullying.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Television viewers will find nearly blanket prime-time coverage of a Congressional hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. That's with the exception of Fox News Channel. The top-rated cable channel said it will cover the first in a series of House Select Committee public hearings as “news warrants.” Other corporate siblings will carry the hearing. In contrast, major broadcast networks ABC, NBC and CBS will cover the 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern hearing as it unfolds. So will cable news channels CNN and MSNBC. The hearing will reconstruct then-President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election based on false claims of voter fraud and the orchestrated effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
- Dana Gerber - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Actor Matthew McConaughey took to the stage in the White House briefing room Tuesday to implore politicians to enact stricter gun laws after 19 children and two teachers were killed in his hometown of Uvalde during a mass shooting at an elementary school on May 24.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nick Cannon confirmed Tuesday that he plans to welcome more children this year after breaking his vow to abstain from sex.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
What is Albert Einstein's definition of insanity? Letting the dinosaurs out of their cages, over and over, and expecting them not to slaughter all of humanity this time?
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Is America ready for a President Rock?
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The “Jurassic Park”/”Jurassic World” franchise always favored a janky, what-should-we-try-this-time approach. Fans of dinosaurs (and who isn’t?) and the 1993 Steven Spielberg original based on Michael Crichton’s novel, have been forgiving enough to show up for most or all of the sequels, wit…
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Foo Fighters plan to honor their drummer Taylor Hawkins with their first shows after his death.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Attorney Camille Vasquez says she has been overwhelmed by all the attention during and after the Johnny Depp defamation trial. She is also a newly minted partner at her law firm.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The stars of "Fire Island" appear to be taking pride in the "F-" that the new film scored on the Bechdel test.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It’s the end of an era — the Jurassic Era. After six “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” movies and almost 30 years, it’s apparently the end of the line for the creature feature franchise that left an oversized footprint on pop culture. “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow returns to h…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the third film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy, picks up several years after “Fallen Kingdom.” Chris Pratt's Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire are hiding the clone girl, Maisie, away, while dinosaurs roam free and locusts are destroying the world's food supply. This installment, directed by Colin Trevorrow, also brings back “Jurassic Park's” Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, and everyone converges at the headquarters of tech giant Biosin. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “Dominion” is not without its fun or pleasures, but that it's also immensely silly. Rated PG-13, “Jurassic World: Dominion” opens in theaters Thursday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — It’s a doggone good story with a Hollywood ending.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Dallas actor Brian Gonzales has come down with COVID three different times. Unable to work, like thousands of actors across the country — indeed, around the world — he lived in his in-laws’ house in Garland and made deliveries for Uber Eats for more than a year.
- AP
Someone out there has handed Minnesota Public Radio a $56 million cash donation. The Star Tribune reports that the anonymous gift is the largest in MPR has ever received in its 55-year history. The money is slated to go toward YourClassical, MPR's classical music network. According to MPR, almost 2.75 million people engage with YourClassical weekly. The money also will go toward advancing new technologies.