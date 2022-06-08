The Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime” is kicking off the 21st Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, launching the annual New York event with an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the singer-actor filmed during the tumultuous year she turned 50, co-headlined the Super Bowl and narrowly missed out on an Oscar nomination. The star-studded and musical premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights is serving as an appropriate opener for the Tribeca Festival, which has abandoned “Film” from its name to better reflect the wide array of concerts, talks, television premieres, podcasts and virtual reality exhibits that increasingly fill Tribeca’s busy live-event schedule alongside movies.