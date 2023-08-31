CNN is bringing in former Mark Thompson, a former leader at The New York Times and BBC, in an attempt to turn around its fortunes. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that Thompson will be the new chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide. He'll be CNN's third leader in less than two years and replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June. The pioneering cable news network has bled viewers and seen its profits tumble, as it has struggled to make its way in a competitive landscape where people seek television news with a point of view. Thompson helped lead the Times' transition to a digital-first service with a large subscriber base