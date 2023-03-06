- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — There's a scene in Michael Mann's 1995 crime epic "Heat" where a crew of bank robbers, led by Robert De Niro's Neil McCauley, learns they've been made by a police task force, headed up by Al Pacino's Vincent Hanna.
Review: 36 songs, no apologies: Morgan Wallen delivers more (much more) of what made him country's king
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The song "Outlook" arrives 35 tracks into Morgan Wallen's 36-track behemoth of a new album, which means that by the time you finally get to it, you're pretty well primed for whatever hard-won knowledge he's got to drop. And for the song's first few lines about "20/20 hindsight vision," it se…
- Jenna Ross - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Isabella Star LaBlanc keeps running into her 17-year-old self.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Joy Behar is a woman who spent last year getting "lit." This year, she's a woman who wants bans off her books.
Appreciation: David Lindley, dead at 78, an arresting music great who was nearly arrested on stage in San Diego
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — David Lindley may not have been a household name for most music fans, but he most certainly was for his fellow musicians. Witness the classic albums that featured this masterful guitarist, who died last week at the age of 78.
- Théoden Janes - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
The funniest jokes in Sarah Silverman’s current stand-up show are almost certainly not printable in a family newspaper.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. The band wrote on Facebook, “It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.” Rossington cheated death more than once, Rolling Stone reported. He survived a car accident in 1976. A year later, he survived a plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines. In later years he underwent numerous heart surgeries. No cause of death was given.
- Noah Feit - The State (Columbia, S.C.) (TNS)
-
It didn’t take a jury long to convict Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and a son, and “Saturday Night Live” didn’t waste any time before it included the disgraced South Carolina lawyer in a joke.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Emma Heming Willis made a plea Saturday to paparazzi who chase down her husband, actor Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
MGM’s “Creed III” is the new heavyweight champion at the domestic box office, knocking out Disney and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” this weekend with $58.7 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
Hit Japanese manga “One Piece” is coming to Netflix as a live-action series — a development that’s both exciting and worrisome for fans who have seen mixed success in a growing list of Hollywood adaptations. Chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with a heart of gold, the world’s bestselling manga series has already been adapted into an anime TV series with over 900 episodes. Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy will play Luffy in the live-action “One Piece” expected later this year. Netflix has streamed Japanese products to global success, such as “Demon Slayer,” a manga that was adapted into an anime series. However, Netflix adaptations like “Death Note” and “Cowboy Bebop” have failed to meet their fanbases' high expectations.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ricou Browning, an actor and stuntman who brought to life the title monster in the film classic “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” died last week at age 93, his family said Sunday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chris Rock pulled no punches while roasting Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on Saturday in his live Netflix special, "Selective Outrage," which included the comedian's most direct response yet to that infamous Oscars slap.
- AP
-
Ricou Browning, best known for playing the Gill Man in the 1954 monster movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” has died. His family told news outlets Browning died Feb. 27 at his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. He was 93. Browning collaborated on the 1963 original movie “Flipper,” which later became a popular TV series. He told the Ocala Star Banner newspaper in 2013 that he came up with the story idea after a trip to South America to capture fresh-water dolphins in the Amazon river. He said he could hold his breath for minutes underwater, helping him play Gill Man in the swimming scenes. Other actors played the creature on land.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
“Creed III” punched above its weight at the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. The MGM release knocked “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” out of first place and far surpassed both industry expectations and the opening weekends of the first two movies in the franchise. Playing in 4,007 locations in North America, “Creed III” earned an estimated $58.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Ant-Man” landed in a distant second, while “Cocaine Bear” took third place in its second weekend in theaters, followed by “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village” in fourth and “Jesus Revolution” in fifth.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, many members of the live audience and TV viewers at home thought it was a joke — until they realized, to their horror, that it wasn’t.
- Mark Olsen and Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Oscar front-runner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continued its dominant awards season run at the 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday, where it won in all seven categories in which it was nominated.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: