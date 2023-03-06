Ricou Browning, best known for playing the Gill Man in the 1954 monster movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” has died. His family told news outlets Browning died Feb. 27 at his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. He was 93. Browning collaborated on the 1963 original movie “Flipper,” which later became a popular TV series. He told the Ocala Star Banner newspaper in 2013 that he came up with the story idea after a trip to South America to capture fresh-water dolphins in the Amazon river. He said he could hold his breath for minutes underwater, helping him play Gill Man in the swimming scenes. Other actors played the creature on land.