- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The latest entry from the Wizarding World tops the DVD releases for the week of June 28.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
It has been several years since the cameras all but stopped rolling in Florida for big TV and film productions. However, unscripted “reality” content in the state is flourishing. From nature-focused “Finding Adventure” to MTV’s “Siesta Key” and even Discovery+ hit “The Queen of Versailles Re…
- Tom Avril - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Kenneth Lacovara discovered one of the big stars in the new "Jurassic World Dominion" movie, but he's no talent scout.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When Tori Amos thinks of Los Angeles, she first recalls the distinctly manmade scent of Aqua Net hairspray.
- Sergio Burstein - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Every hero has an origin story — especially ones that launch a line of toys. But even those heroes need someone who believes in them first.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
A new 10-panel mural is being added to a Kentucky project that began in 1996 to ornament Paducah’s floodwall with portraits of the area’s history. The Paducah Sun reports the new mural will depict trains traveling from New Orleans to Chicago and highlight Paducah’s importance in railroad transit. Once it is completed, murals will fill every panel of a three-block stretch on Water Street. While most of the existing murals fill a single panel each, the new mural will be spread across 10 panels resembling a historical railroad map with Paducah as a bull’s-eye in the middle panel.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection had been set to begin Monday in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiance Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their tumultuous breakup. But court documents show the parties told the judge a settlement deal had been struck. A judge had separated Chyna's allegations against Rob Kardashian from her defamation allegations against his mother and sisters, which got their own trial. The Kardashians won that case when jurors found they hadn't done Chyna harm.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“The Wendy Williams Show” is over, but the program’s eponymous host doesn’t plan to be gone for good.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Stop everything: Beyoncé's first song from her upcoming "Renaissance" album is dropping tonight.
- AP
Officials say two Florida deputies have each been suspended for about two weeks for leaking news about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death before his family was alerted. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the two deputies were each suspended for 81 hours without pay. An investigation report says one of the deputies told his brother about Saget’s death shortly after responding to the scene, and then the brother posted the information on social media. Officials say the other deputy was off-duty and not involved in the death investigation. He told his neighbor about Saget’s passing. Saget was found by a hotel security officer at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
BTS proved the best was yet to come Sunday by releasing a second music video for the lead single off its new album.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Solo: A Star Wars Story." "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." These days, as Hollywood milks its intellectual property for all its worth, many movie franchises have produced that one spinoff that pushed the limits of a connected film universe.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After a recent visit to his former high school in Washington, D.C., took a tense turn, Dave Chappelle is going back for more.
- Christi Carras and Leila Miller - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
MEXICO CITY — Raymundo Garduño Cruz was an actor, director, producer and baseball fanatic who often placed bets on games between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Netflix and British producer RedRum halted production on its comics-based TV series "The Chosen One" after two actors were killed and six other members of the cast and crew were injured, according to a person with knowledge of the production who was not authorized to speak publicly.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Hannah Gadsby calls "Body of Work" the feel-good show she owes her fans. At the Theatre at Ace Hotel, where she performed Friday and Saturday, Gadsby made good on the promise.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
By the fourth and final day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews for next spring and summer, designers seem to have understood the assignment. Looks on Monday appeared more weather appropriate than on the weekend, as soaring temperatures provided a reminder that warm-weather dressing can mean covered, but in a relaxed way that accommodates elegance and playfulness. Against the onslaught of streetwear and dressing down, Giorgio Armani is defending elegance in all seasons. Alessandro Michele teamed up with Harry Styles for a between-season collection that infuses tailoring with adolescent joy. It's called “HaHaHa."
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner voiced her support for the international swimming federation’s decision that transgender athletes cannot compete in women’s events if they didn’t transition before 12 years old.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
For nearly a decade, siblings Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes were estranged, brothers broken by acrimony and resentment.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
We've nearly reached 2022's halfway point, and at the movies it's shaping up to be a pretty special year, with new and veteran voices chiming in with films worthy of celebration.