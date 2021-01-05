The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier Monday.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- David Matthews New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Amanda Kloots, the window of Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who died from COVID-19 complications in summer 2020, reflected on her “tough” year following her husbands death in an Instagram post.
Meghan McCain shares first pic of new daughter, calls post-natal pre-eclampsia ‘deeply humbling’ in return to ‘The View’
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Little Liberty is ready for her close-up.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Late TV legend Alex Trebek was hospitalized shortly before filming his final episodes of "Jeopardy!," but despite his executive producer's protests, the host was on the job days before he died of pancreatic cancer.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jon “Boog” Sciambi is the new TV play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs, replacing Len Kasper.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill,” appeared in the final season of “Charlie’s Angels” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has died in Los Angeles. She was 65.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Cake designer Kerry Vincent, who hosted “Food Network Challenge” and appeared on a series of other baking shows, died Saturday.
- Kathleen Christiansen Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
-
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida native Lance Oppenheim makes his documentary feature debut with a film that details life in the United States’ largest retirement community: The Villages.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
BEIRUT (AP) — Elias Rahbani, a Lebanese composer and lyricist who wrote the music for some of the Arab world’s top performers, including Lebanon’s diva Fairouz, has died after battling COVID-19, his family said. He was 82.
- Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
One of the first roles that actress Anna Madeley played wasn’t exactly prestigious. She played a skeleton.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a government office right there in the very title of Ted Danson’s new series, but the new NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor” is anything but political.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A congressman from Texas hopes to strike a chord and get the musical biopic “Selena” into the National Film Registry.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 10-16
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Corn Nuts. Fotomat. A Truckasaurus rally.
- Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Marsha Stephanie Blake logs onto the Zoom call looking like a million bucks. It's noon on a weekday in December and the "I'm Your Woman" actress is calling from New York, where among other things this year she's celebrated virtual movie premieres, attended protests, sewed masks for essential…
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The vast majority of my 2020 was spent on the sofa. I sheltered in place with sweat suits, snacks and soft woven blankets, and I watched more movies and TV shows than I ever thought I would.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fantasy and science fiction are perfect vehicles for humor, and better with it than without. Given that all imaginative fiction is imagined by humans from Earth — any that you will get to read or watch, anyway — it is always really about the world we live in. Ironic distance and satire come …