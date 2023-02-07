- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A rotund, middle-aged mystery man showed up to the set of "The Batman" early in production. The skin on his face was weatherbeaten, scarred. He brought with him a slight limp and a beaklike nose, jowls and slightly arched eyebrows. He resembled the missing link between the ghosts of Danny Ai…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Talk of Harrison Ford being knocked off in Taylor Sheridan’s "1923" is a dead issue.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A contender at next month's Academy Awards tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 14.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — Zach Bryan's music had been bubbling online for a few years. The country-adjacent singer-songwriter was serving as a Navy ordnanceman stationed in Washington state while his passionate following grew, sort of by accident. After workdays spent arming and disarming bombs or training …
Tired of 'Daniel Tiger' and 'Bluey'? A college professor has a new PBS Kids show that makes STEM fun
- Rita Giordano - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — "Work It Out Wombats!," a new animated series for kids 3 to 6, premieres this week on PBS Kids. The stars of the show are marsupial siblings Malik, Zadie and Zeke, who take their young audiences on a parade of adventures, tackling challenges, problem-solving and seeking creati…
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Bill Nighy handed me a cassette mixtape many years ago titled "Ooh Baby Ooh," a nod to the chorus of a Lou Reed rocker that was not among the 20 songs on the cassette, though there was plenty of Lou and Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield and Maxwell, the last included because Nigh…
- By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
A blockbuster exhibition at the Netherlands’ national museum of art and history is bringing together 28 works by 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Not bad considering only 37 paintings are generally ascribed to the artist who lived from 1632-1675 in the city of Delft. Never before have so many Vermeer works been put on show together in a single exhibition. Seven of the paintings haven’t been in the Netherlands in more than two centuries. Museum General Director Taco Dibbits says Vermeer "has this quality of kind of everything is perfect. Everything falls in place.”
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JANIE McCAULEY - AP Sports Writer
Simu Liu, who’s best known for playing Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, was at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday night to unveil a “sensory room” named after him. The room at the Golden State Warriors' home arena is meant to provide a quiet space for guests who might feel overwhelmed or overstimulated. It features carpeted walls, lighting features, puzzles and games. Liu starred in the 2021 film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and has recently opened up about his mental health challenges.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, only child of rapper Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott, got engaged Saturday to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Chris Brown didn't show up for the 2023 Grammys, but the singer still found a way to be heard after he didn't win the award for R&B album.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Months after being stabbed repeatedly as he prepared to deliver a lecture, Salman Rushdie is blind in his right eye, struggles to write and at times has “frightening” nightmares. But, he said during his first interview since the stabbing, he still has a feeling of gratitude. “Well, you know, I’ve been better,” he told The New Yorker’s David Remnick. “But, considering what happened, I’m not so bad.” The interview appeared on the eve of the publication of his new book, “Victory City," which he completed before the attack. He called his attacker an “idiot” but otherwise said he held no anger.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Fans of late singer Aaron Carter voiced their disappointment with the Recording Academy on social media Sunday after the "I Want Candy" crooner was omitted from the 65th Grammy Awards telecast.
- AP
Tom Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion — who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst when he decided to retire for good. Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s top team. Brady is still not expected to be a part of Fox’s Super Bowl pregame coverage on Sunday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — What does Beyoncé have to do to win the Grammy Award for album of the year?
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ben Affleck attended the 65th Grammy Awards arguably for the sake of Twitter, which could not get enough of the Oscar winner's "I'd rather be anywhere else" reaction shots during Sunday's telecast.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Kenny Loggins said that “this is it” to touring after this year.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
While TV writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor were winding down the emotional roller coaster series “This Is Us,” they had another project waiting to soar — one with ghosts. Their new “Not Dead Yet,” about a newspaper obituary writer haunted by the subjects she is writing about, lands on ABC less than a year after viewers bid goodbye to “This Is Us” characters Randall, Kate and Kevin. In “Not Dead Yet,” Gina Rodriguez plays a reporter who returns to her California newspaper 10 years after she quit to follow a love interest to London. She lands on the obituary desk and is visited by ghosts every week.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Samara Joy, a 23-year-old jazz singer from the Bronx, was named best new artist at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, a rare victory by an artist from a relatively specialized field in a category dominated for years by high-profile pop and hip-hop stars.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who starred together on “Game of Thrones,” are expecting their second child together.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Gripping from the moment it begins, Heather Marshall’s novel “Looking for Jane” is getting a well-deserved re-release to hit the post-Roe v. Wade U.S. market. Nancy begrudgingly accompanies a friend to an illegal abortion in 1979. Angela is undergoing another stressful round of in vitro fertilization attempts in 2017. And in 1960, Evelyn finds herself at one of Canada’s homes for unwed mothers. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel has the momentum of a high-speed chase as Angela races back to uncover the past and Nancy and Evelyn’s timelines converge and speed toward the future. “Looking for Jane” is scheduled for release Feb. 7 from Atria.
- By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL - Associated Press
In fiction an “unreliable narrator” can’t be trusted as he or she spins the story at hand. Friends of the popular crime writer Mickey Spillane know that the creator of private eye Mike Hammer also played it fast and loose when talking about his own life. The new biography “Spillane: King of Pulp Fiction" wisely digs deep into available records, not an easy task, to tease out fact over fancy. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says that what emerges is a stylist who appealed to the masses and a man who was a bundle of energy seeking a focus for his life and work.