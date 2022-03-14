- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A few days before Amy Schneider taped her first “Jeopardy!” game, she decided to literally use her own voice, not the higher-pitched, “feminized” voice she learned after she began to transition several years ago.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
There’s a very witty performance at the center of “Power Book IV: Force,” the fourth and latest incarnation of the “Power” franchise on Starz starring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, a bad boy extraordinaire pushing his way into Chicago’s illegal drug trade. Here’s a guy with attitude and swagg…
As ‘Batman’ has changed over the years, so has Commissioner Gordon — in praise of a former Chicago cop
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — For years James Gordon patrolled this cesspool we call a city.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The second season of "Love Is Blind," Netflix's dating binge-fest, spent much of its 10 episodes developing an emotional connection to cringe.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
Kenny Rogers was one of the top country music vocalists of all time, one who also landed several hits on the pop charts.
Pete Davidson tells Kanye West he’s in ‘bed with your wife’ as rapper rants about custody of kids with Kim Kardashian
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson isn’t joking around with Kanye West, taunting the rapper that he’s in “bed with your wife” during a blistering text message exchange.
- AP
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A project to build a Coast Guard museum in New London could begin preliminary construction this summer after getting a boost from the federal government.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.' “The Batman” easily remained the No. 1 movie in North American theaters with $66 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a live BTS concert broadcast was one-day-only blockbuster.
- AP
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Grammy Award-nominated singer Demi Lovato is the latest act to join this summer's Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup.
- By SALEEN MARTIN, The Virginian-Pilot
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — There’s something eerie at the Barry Art Museum.
- By JESSICA WILT, The Journal
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Blue Ridge Community and Technical College Associate Dean of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Steve Weiss smiled as he spoke about the world of hyperrealistic desserts, the videos many enjoy on TikTok, YouTube and Facebook where viewers wonder if an item will be reveal…
- AP
PHILO, Calif. (AP) — Sally Schmitt, who founded The French Laundry restaurant in California wine country and helped launch the region's farm-to-table movement, has died. She was 90.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Model Hailey Bieber says she is fine after a health scare, suffering a blood clot to her brain this past week.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Traci Braxton, who was featured with her family in the reality television series “Braxton Family Values,” died at age 50 on Saturday.
- By MELISSA LOVERIDGE - Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Bozeman, Mont. (AP) —