Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

+10
Review: 'Plan B' is this summer's first-choice teen comedy
Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Plan B' is this summer's first-choice teen comedy

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

A painfully awkward sexual encounter. An impromptu road trip. A tested friendship. No, the outlines of Natalie Morales' “Plan B" aren't revolutionary. This is the tried and true framework of the high-school comedy. But teen comedies, almost as a rule, are made by their leads. And with Kuhoo …

Entertainment
AP

Stephen Hawking's archive, office acquired for UK public

  • By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Cambridge University library and London’s Science Museum said Wednesday they have acquired a large collection of items belonging to late physicist Stephen Hawking, from his personalized wheelchairs to landmark papers on theoretical physics and his scripts from his appearanc…

Entertainment
AP

‘Friends: The Reunion’ review: Always stuck in second gear, the reunion is a glorified talk show appearance with some added reminiscing on the old set

  • Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

When “Friends’' premiered in the fall of 1994, I was in my 20s living in a city with a roommate. We were young and unattached. Just like the characters on the show. Sometimes on Thursdays, my roommate and I would grab drinks after work, but because this was an era before DVRs existed, we alw…