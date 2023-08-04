- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
On Thursday, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Keith Urban was among its class of 2023 inductees. The news arrived live from Columbia Studio A, just a block and a half from where the country music superstar stayed when he first landed in the Music City from Australia in 1989, hoping to make a name for himself. He says getting into the hall of fame would have been unbelievable to him at the time. Urban discussed the craft of songwriting, his forthcoming studio album out in 2024 — the longest break he's had between albums since the start of his career — heading back to Las Vegas for an extended residency and beyond.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Singer Lizzo is accused of having once threatened to hit a former backup dancer who filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner earlier this week, which alleges misconduct including sexual harassment and weight-shaming.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Donny Osmond is about to spend even more time in Las Vegas, come 2024.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Soprano Anna Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, has sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations. The suit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, asks for at least $360,000 in damages for lost performance and rehearsal fees. Netrebko claims the Met caused ”severe mental anguish and emotional distress” after it severed ties with her. The Met dropped the Russian soprano from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President President Vladimir Putin.
‘Mob Land’ director Nicholas Maggio talks difficulties of making first feature film, directing John Travolta
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Director Nicholas Maggio sat down for an exclusive interview with the New York Daily News to discuss his feature film debut, “Mob Land,” starring John Travolta alongside a stellar cast.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
It has been three years since hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet following an altercation with the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. In the summer of 2020, the pair shared an SUV leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan testified that she exited the vehicle when Lanez fired at her. In December, a jury convicted Lanez of three felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence and Lanez faces deportation to his native Canada. The litigation has inspired public discourse on misogynoir, gender violence, the reluctance of Black victims to speak to police, online harassment and beyond.
Gwyneth Paltrow renting out ‘Goop-inspired’ guesthouse on Airbnb, adds dinner with her and her husband
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Gwyneth Paltrow is finally making her lifestyle attainable — at least for a short while — as the Oscar winner prepares to list her guesthouse on Airbnb.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Only Murders in the Building'
- Kayla Samoy, Lauryn Azu, Rebecca Johnson, Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza opened in Grant Park Thursday for its annual four days of music, crowds and revelry, the main entrance chutes on Michigan Avenue loosening up for festgoers on the nearly sold-out day a bit before 11 a.m. The Day 1 headliner was Billie Eilish on the T-Mobile main stage,…
Lollapalooza’s new contract with Chicago could make this year’s fest the biggest ever, and give the city a bigger cut
- A.D. Quig - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO -- Except for the remote version held during COVID-19, Lollapalooza has been a marquee event for Chicago’s “front yard,” Grant Park, every summer since 2005.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 8/7/2023
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Randall Park was a struggling actor when he first encountered Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel “Shortcomings” in 2007. The story focused on a twentysomething Japanese American man named Ben, who is trying to find himself in the Bay Area along with his girlfriend Miko and best friend Alice, who is a lesbian. They are all flawed, complex and figuring things out, sometimes inelegantly. Park was obsessed and wanted it to be a film, with him starring. It would take about 15 years for “Shortcomings” the movie to happen, but instead of playing Ben he got a better gig: Director. The film opens in theaters Friday.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In 2021, filmmaker Ava DuVernay launched the much-heralded Array Crew, a searchable database of below-the-line talent.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — Stories about time-travel are seductive. We’re all trapped in our aging bodies and our creaking moment. And we all fantasize about leaving both of them behind, at least for a few hours at, say, the Winter Garden Theatre.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The film hasn’t changed. But the context certainly has.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Streaming platforms have been spending more on television programming than at any other time in history. And yet, as the Hollywood actors and writers strikes have made clear, that money isn’t going to most of the workaday people who make these TV shows. So where is the money going? Let’s mak…
- By MATTHIAS SCHRADER and DANA BELTAJI - Associated Press
Tiny bark beetles have been causing havoc in Germany's Harz mountains, eating away at trees and killing off swaths of the spruce population by hampering their ability to take in nutrients. Drought — made longer and more intense by climate change — is making the problem even worse, as beetles prefer the trees weakened by a lack of water and reproduce better in the warm and dry conditions. Forest conservationists know they have a problem, but there are no easy solutions. A mixture of good planning, chemical pesticides and a longer- term effort to plant different trees in the region are strategies to keep the beetles at bay. But with the climate warming up, it's unclear if conservationists will win their battle against the bugs.
- AP
The United Arab Emirates has approved the release of the “Barbie” movie after a delay of over a month over possible content issues. UAE officials didn’t explain the screening delay, which has also occurred in other Arab nations. The movie's inclusion of a transgender actress as Barbie could be an issue in Arab countries with Muslim majorities that consider homosexuality and transgender identity to be contrary to Islamic religious beliefs. In June last year, the UAE and other Arab countries initially delayed and then banned the release of the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” apparently over the inclusion of a transgender reference and the studio’s refusal to censor it.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — We’re beginning week three of “Oppenheimer” bombarding audiences with writer-director Christopher Nolan’s dramatization of how theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer led the Manhattan Project’s nuclear bomb test at Los Alamos, New Mexico, in 1945. The planet has white-knuckled…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — "Late Night With David Letterman" wouldn't have become one of the most iconic shows in TV history without Sandra Bernhard.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
ST. LOUIS — Beth Bombara’s new album is anything but a pandemic project, and that’s something the St. Louis singer-songwriter wants her fans to know upfront. “It All Goes Up” was released this week on Black Mesa Records. She will perform the album in its entirety Aug. 18 at the Old Rock House.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Did Lizzo wake up Tuesday morning with “irrepressible thoughts of death?” Was the singer also beset by feelings of “panic” and of being “scared?”
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Who says we have to let “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” go? Well, Tim Federle, for one.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Like an invisible string pulling teenage heroine Belly Conklin to Cousins Beach, Prime Video’s hit series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will return for a third season with an expanded episode order, the streamer announced on Thursday.
