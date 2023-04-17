Love isn’t patient, love isn’t kind — at least if you ask the fans of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” More than 45 minutes after a Season 4 reunion special was set to stream live Sunday, viewers were still waiting for the special to start. “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, was to stream from Los Angeles starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. Netflix subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time — and those who did were still there an hour later. It’s unclear whether the delay is a result of technical difficulties or another issue. A request for comment from Netflix was not immediately returned.