New bill to build Oakland Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada's cost at $380 million
New bill to build Oakland Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada's cost at $380 million

  • By GABE STERN - Associated Press/Report for America

The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000 seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada's contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn't directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly, not two-thirds approval.

Ahead of 'Succession' finale, uncertainty about outcomes for its sparring siblings
Ahead of 'Succession' finale, uncertainty about outcomes for its sparring siblings

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press

The critically acclaimed drama series “Succession” is coming to an end Sunday night after four seasons of chronicling a feuding a billionaire family. There's no shortage of theories among fans and critics about who will prevail among the fictional Roy family siblings by the end of the nearly 90-minute series finale. There are plenty of questions heading into Sunday's finale. They include who will ultimately win among the Roys, what happens with its undecided U.S. presidential election and whether any of the drama's characters will return in another series someday. The Emmy-winning series stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.

Actor Danny Masterson's rape retrial sees deliberations drag on again
Actor Danny Masterson's rape retrial sees deliberations drag on again

  • AP

Jurors have been deliberating for nearly seven days without reaching a verdict in the rape retrial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson. The jurors went home Friday without coming to a consensus on any of the three rape counts against the 47-year-old actor. They will take the Memorial Day weekend off and resume Wednesday. Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the rapes of three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. A mistrial was declared when the jury couldn't reach any verdicts in his first trial in December. A second trial began in April.

Music Review: Arlo Parks wishes her eyes were still wide on new album 'My Soft Machine'
Music Review: Arlo Parks wishes her eyes were still wide on new album 'My Soft Machine'

  • By JIM POLLOCK - Associated Press

Britpop artist Arlo Parks lays incisive lyrics over cozy lo-fi hip hop and her second album balances childlike wonder with personal trauma and disappointment. In her album “My Soft Machine,” the artist stays true to her DIY foundations, but post-COVID lockdown, she's venturing outside both thematically and musically, says The Associated Press' Jim Pollock in a review. Overall, Parks offers a lusher sound than on past recordings. “Devotion” swirls with noisy guitars and “Blades” features an irresistible hook. On “Pegasus,” singer Phoebe Bridgers adds supporting vocals that promises to expose Parks to larger audiences. The album is out now.

CBS is television's most popular network for 15th straight year
CBS is television's most popular network for 15th straight year

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

CBS is television's most popular network for the 15th straight year, even though the bragging rights don't mean quite what they used to. Its streak began before people knew what streaming or cord-cutting meant, when CBS' prime-time live audience was roughly double what it is now. The Nielsen company says CBS beat NBC, Fox and ABC in that order, the same standings from a year ago. A typical television season runs from September to May. NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football’ was the most popular prime-time program. CBS' ‘NCIS’ was the most-watched drama, while ‘Young Sheldon’ held the honors for comedy.

Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback lead ‘Transformers’ from Brooklyn to Peru
Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback lead 'Transformers' from Brooklyn to Peru

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback had been dreaming about writing something together for a few years. They knew that it would have to be “epic” and “so Brooklyn.” But they would have never predicted that their first chance would come in the form of a “Transformers” movie. “We had no idea it would be this epic and this Brooklyn,” Fishback told The Associated Press, sitting beside Ramos, her friend and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” co-star in Las Vegas last month. The film, which hits theaters on June 9, takes the cast from Brooklyn to Peru on a globetrotting adventure.

Alice Rohrwacher debuts her latest enchantment, 'La Chimera,' at the Cannes Film Festival
Alice Rohrwacher debuts her latest enchantment, 'La Chimera,' at the Cannes Film Festival

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher is devoted to the tradition of Italian fairy and folk tales. They have deeply informed and enriched the Italian filmmaker's lyrical, ramshackle and wonder-filled films. Her latest, “La Chimera," digs deeper. It’s about Italian tomb raiders who dig for ancient graves to find artifacts to sell. “La Chimera,” starring Josh O'Connor and Isabella Rossellini, premiered Friday at the Cannes Film Festival where it's in competition for the Palme d'Or. For Rohrwacher, it concludes a trilogy following her films “The Wonders” and “Happy as Lazzaro” about “what we do with our past.”