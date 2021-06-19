- By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Odicci Alexander became an overnight sensation at the Women's College World Series.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Edgar Wright’s new documentary could spark up a new a new appreciation for an overlooked band.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Less than three months after Taylor Swift released her first fully rerecorded studio album, watch her begin again.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Team Chrissy Teigen is pushing back against the veracity of screen grabs that designer Michael Costello presented Monday as proof that she had bullied him in 2014 and actively campaigned against him in the insular world of celebrity fashion. Teigen’s husband, musician John Legend, is pushing…
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Fresh on the heels of her incandescent portrayal of Aretha Frankin, Cynthia Erivo is ready to take on another important role.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Michael Cimino, the straight star of Hulu's gay-themed coming-of-age series "Love, Victor," says he has been attacked by some in the LGBTQ community and even some of his own family members. He said the former went as far as threatening his life.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With only days to go before her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears took to Instagram to respond to fans' questions, including whether she thinks she'll ever perform live again.
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
There is nothing inherently wrong with setting a TV show in San Diego but shooting it in Los Angeles. The gorgeous La Jolla beach house shared by the title characters in Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" is actually located in Malibu, but the show's funny bone is still in the right place. The fi…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
AMC Theatres is screening seminal movies directed by Black filmmakers for $5 in honor of Juneteenth, which recently became a federal holiday.
BERLIN (AP) — German police appealed Friday for information about the possible owners of two 17th-century paintings discovered in a highway rest stop dumpster.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Although Chrissy Teigen is in the midst of a cyberbullying scandal, her husband says she’s weathering the storm.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
“Billie Jean” may have been about “just a girl” who was not Michael Jackson’s lover, but the music video for the song has reached a historic milestone.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Rege-Jean Page found the hot and heavy sex scenes in “Bridgerton” to be a bit “overwhelming.”
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
Aretha Franklin is not the only Detroit music legend whose story is coming to the big screen.
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Early on in the winsome new documentary about her life and work, Rita Moreno takes gently hilarious aim at Tuptim, the young Burmese concubine she played in the 1956 film of "The King and I." Wrinkling her nose and tilting her head in a simpering parody of her big romantic number ("We Kiss i…