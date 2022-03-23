Heathcliff

Yuval Noah Harari working on middle grade book series

NEW YORK (AP) — The Israeli historian, philosopher and million-selling author Yuval Noah Harari has begun work on a planned four-volume middle grade series on a favorite subject: the history of humankind.

Ralph Lauren returns to runway in a show of relaxed luxury

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white for men and women.

Gold ring stolen from St. Nicholas statue in Italian church

ROME (AP) — A thief broke into the Basilica of St. Nicholas in the southern city of Bari overnight, stealing a gold ring from a finger of a statue of the saint, who is venerated by Catholic and Orthodox Christians and whose remains attract many pilgrims from Russia to the Italian church, off…

March Madness viewer's guide for the Sweet 16
  • By JOHN MARSHALL - AP Basketball Writer

A No. 1 seed and two No. 2s did not get past the first weekend. A band of Peacocks from Jersey City took down a blue blood to reach the Sweet 16. They will be joined by a team that won two games last season.