- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 14:
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Even when reading slowly, sometimes you race through books. And sometimes you get cookies.
Amazon’s bookstore in Chicago is closing — ‘Boo-hoo’ and don’t let the algorithms hit you on the way out
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — As I left Amazon Books on Southport Avenue for the last time — it’s closing March 19, after sitting there for five years, cold and vague, an enigmatic cultural artifact, never loved, requested or wished for — I stood on the sidewalk, took notes, and a woman in a Lululemon zip-up as…
- Jenny Shank - Star Tribune (TNS)
Sindya Bhanoo illuminates the inner lives of women in India and America in this winning debut collection.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: In her 24th novel, Anne Tyler captures the avoidances and silences of family life.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
An illuminating collection of essays on the joy of reading and the art of writing by the acclaimed Italian novelist.
- Hannah Joyner - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: This MacArthur-award-winning concert musician shows as much genius on his QWERTY keyboard as he does on his piano.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Israeli historian, philosopher and million-selling author Yuval Noah Harari has begun work on a planned four-volume middle grade series on a favorite subject: the history of humankind.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white for men and women.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
That guy Trump, he’s a total cut-up.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Amanda Bynes was released Tuesday from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions in her parents' control for nearly nine years.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spurred by a spate of erratic behavior online, Kanye West’s mental health has become a popular topic of discussion, even among the hosts of ABC’s “The View.”
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A judge on Tuesday ended Amanda Bynes’ nearly nine-year conservatorship, according to attorneys involved with the case.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have always loved a comeback story. This year, the Oscars are attempting to star in one, too.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The conservatorship that actress Amanda Bynes was under for almost nine years came to an end Tuesday, with a California judge saying the arrangement was “no longer needed.”
The show must go on for Emmett Till opera stars Robert Mack and Lucia Renata Bradford after backlash
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The show must — and will — go on for the stars of “Emmett Till, A New American Opera” amid a barrage of negative attention stemming from an online petition calling for its cancellation last week.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
There will be a new name for fans of Kylie Jenner to keep up with.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — Groovy.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Singer Kid Rock said former president Donald Trump sought his advice on foreign policy matters at the White House.
- AP
ROME (AP) — A thief broke into the Basilica of St. Nicholas in the southern city of Bari overnight, stealing a gold ring from a finger of a statue of the saint, who is venerated by Catholic and Orthodox Christians and whose remains attract many pilgrims from Russia to the Italian church, off…
- By JOHN MARSHALL - AP Basketball Writer
-
A No. 1 seed and two No. 2s did not get past the first weekend. A band of Peacocks from Jersey City took down a blue blood to reach the Sweet 16. They will be joined by a team that won two games last season.