The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Striking union members at HarperCollins have approved a tentative agreement reached last week and will return to work Tuesday, ending a walkout that lasted more than three months and became the center of an ongoing debate about salaries in the industry. More than 200 members, from editorial assistants to publicists, went on strike in November, with wages, workplace diversity and union protection among the issues. Under the new contract, annual starting pay will increase to $47,500 upon ratification, and rise to $50,000 by the beginning of 2025. Full-time employees in the union also will receive $1,500 lump sum payments.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
-
President Joe Biden is hosting a screening later Thursday of the movie “Till,” which is about the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi. Till's death helped galvanize the civil rights movement. Biden and his wife, Jill, were hosting actors, makers of the film and relatives of Till for the event in the White House East Room. The screening comes as one of Till's Mississippi relatives moves forward with a federal lawsuit that seeks to force a Mississippi county sheriff to serve a recently discovered 1955 arrest warrant on the now nearly 90-year-old white woman who had complained about the young man.
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
-
Growing up, Catherine Haena Kim never dreamed of being the lead. Now, the actor is reveling in the thrill and facing the pressure of taking the lead on a big stage. She stars opposite Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) as a CIA agent falling for a con artist in the new ABC drama, “The Company You Keep," premiering Sunday. It joins several other broadcast shows featuring an Asian or Asian American lead, such as “Quantum Leap” and “Kung Fu." It’s an extraordinary number considering the increased competition from cable and streaming services, and primetime TV’s woeful record of failing to cast Asian actors as main characters.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Sam Smith was reportedly targeted by hateful harassment while walking in a park in Brooklyn earlier this week.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The internet was left guessing after Megan Fox made a cryptic Instagram post Sunday, which seemed to be about fiance Machine Gun Kelly cheating.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bruce Willis, who left acting last year due to his struggles with aphasia, has been diagnosed more specifically with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced Thursday.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Maurice Benard, who has played Sonny on ABC’s soap opera “General Hospital” for more than 30 years, has made destigmatizing mental health a passion project. Benard hosts a weekly YouTube talk show called “State of Mind with Maurice Benard” where he interviews fellow actors, doctors and others about mental health. Guests speak about their own experiences with anxiety, depression, ADHD and more. Benard says helping others become more comfortable speaking out about their mental issues, in turn, has helped him. Benard says he feels better now than ever and has discovered coping skills to help him through low points.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced earlier this week that they are expecting their first child together.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nearly a month after her unexpected Oscar nomination stirred controversy and speculation, English actor Andrea Riseborough has broken her silence.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
The psychological thriller "Sharper" begins with an onscreen definition of its title word: "One who lives by their wits." While you may find yourself wishing this movie, directed by Benjamin Caron (whose credits include multiple episodes of "The Crown"), was just a bit sharper, it's an engro…
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 2/11/2023
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis' bestselling rock band of the 1990s is about to shine new light on one of its most high-profile gigs of that era.
Award winning broadcaster and former major leaguer Tim McCarver has died at age 81, baseball Hall of Fame announces
- AP
-
Award winning broadcaster and former major leaguer Tim McCarver has died at age 81, baseball Hall of Fame announces.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
-
A federal appeals court panel is considering whether to reverse the child pornography conviction of former reality TV star Josh Duggar. His lawyer says investigators violated Duggar's rights by seizing the phone he was using to try to call his lawyer during the search that found the images. Duggar's lawyer also says that comments he made about child pornography during the search should have been suppressed. A federal prosecutor countered that agents repeatedly told Duggar he was free to go, and that he could have used another phone to call his lawyer. Duggar is serving more than 12 years in prison for downloading the images.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Goodbye, "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Hello, "Live with Kelly and Mark."
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
Of the three literary Brontë sisters, Emily has been known as rather a hermit and social misfit compared to Charlotte and Anne. But she produced a classic novel of dark and turbulent passion on the windswept moors, “Wuthering Heights,” and Frances O’Connor’s "Emily” seeks to explore how she did it by presenting a boldly reimagined life for Emily including a torrid affair on those same moors. Emma Mackey gives a rich and compelling portrait of the young woman who called herself “an odd fish” in this hugely impressive debut feature by writer-director O’Connor, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck in her review. In theaters Friday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Ryan Seacrest plans to leave ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this spring, he announced on Thursday’s episode.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
News host Chris Cuomo was helped by therapy after being “s—canned” by CNN in December 2021, he says in a new interview.
- AP
-
The chair of the British Museum says the U.K. and Greece are working on a deal that would see his institution's Parthenon Marbles displayed in both London and Athens. George Osborne said talks with the Greek government had been “constructive" and a deal could let the marbles “be seen both in London and in Athens.” The antiquities, also known as the Elgin Marbles, mostly consist of the remnants of a frieze from the Parthenon temple in Athens. Carved in the 5th century BC, they were taken in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin and ended up in the British Museum, which for decades rebuffed Greek demands for their return. The museum's tone has softened in recent years.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Wuthering Heights" was first published in 1847 under the name Ellis Bell — a pseudonym for Emily Brontë, of course, and one that she adopted in tandem with her sisters Charlotte and Anne, in their individual novels as well as a book of poetry. "Jane Eyre" was published under Currer Bell; "A…
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.