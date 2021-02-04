Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Sound Advice: Top picks for 50-inch, 55-inch TVs

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. We are passing our basement television off to our son and are looking for a 40-inch to 50-inch TV to replace it. We have a 2018 55-inch LG OLED in our family room and have generally been happy with it, except for occasional problems with bright vertical lines crossing the screen (which re…

Entertainment
AP

After a year defined by Black stories, Golden Globe nominations fall short

  • Greg Braxton Los Angeles Times (TNS)

HBO's "Lovecraft Country," and "I May Destroy You," Showtime's "The Good Lord Bird" and Netflix's "Bridgerton" were among several TV series celebrated for their distinctive treatment of race and racism — and their intersection with sex, gender and genre — in 2020, as the Black Lives Matter m…

+6
Sorpresas de los Globos: Kate Hudson nominada, Spike Lee no
Entertainment
AP

Sorpresas de los Globos: Kate Hudson nominada, Spike Lee no

  • Por LINDSEY BAHR Associated Press

Lo único predecible de los Globos de Oro es su imprevisibilidad. Y la Associación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, que otorga estos premios, exageró con el caos este año tan extraño en el que las nominaciones fueron anunciadas incluso antes de que cerrara el periodo de elegibilidad (28 …