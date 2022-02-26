The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Pawn Stars” celebrity Rick Harrison is being sued by his mother in a dispute over family assets and ownership of the Las Vegas business featured on the long-running reality TV show, according to court records.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 43-year-old comedian and performer early Tuesday after a night with several other people at a luxury hotel on the Strip.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Amanda Bynes filed documents this week with the Ventura County Superior Court seeking to end the conservatorship she’s been under since 2013.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
MILAN (AP) — Outside Milan’s luxury runway shows on Friday, two Ukrainian students held aloft signs reading “No World War III” and “No Putin” to draw attention to the war in their homeland and to urge the West to take harsher measures.
- AP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Bruce Willis action movie is premiering this weekend in Jackson, Mississippi, where much of it was filmed last year.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — OK, Sharon Osbourne, tell us what you really think about Whoopi Goldberg’s recent troubles on “The View.”
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Five years after his sudden passing, the family of actor Bill Paxton has reached a settlement with an anesthesiologist medical group named in a lawsuit filed in connection with his death.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
People who hate Louis C.K. had a dark reason to giggle Thursday as word circulated on social media that the canceled comedian was set to perform two nights in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion that began earlier in the day.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, local filmmaker Olga Zhurzhenko fled Kyiv, where she had been working on an animated feature, and drove to Odessa to be closer to her family. She was growing worried as she was joined on the roads by her colleagues and other Ukranians leav…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Citing its rules and values, the Eurovision Song Contest has barred Russia from this year's event because its participation could bring "disrepute" to the competition.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Singer-songwriter John Mayer has contracted COVID-19 for a second time within two months, forcing him to reschedule four dates on his ongoing Sob Rock tour.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry made a big splash in 2018, announcing he was retiring his signature character Madea after 20 years and 11 movies, which grossed more than $500 million worldwide.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Since "Cyrano de Bergerac" has always been about the superficial nature of appearances, there's something fitting about the exterior renovations that have given rise to Joe Wright's sweet, earnest and sometimes enchanting new "Cyrano." For starters, the movie is a full-blown musical: Its roo…
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Carnegie Hall is saying “nyet” to two prominent, Putin-supporting musicians who were supposed to perform at the vaunted concert space this weekend.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots has tested positive for COVID.