- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — A Banksy artwork that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million is up for sale again — at several times the previous price.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Among the not-all-that-many new series premiering this second pandemic fall television season is Paramount+'s lively “The Harper House,” a situation comedy starring Rhea Seehorn. It’s about a family that, having lost its main source of income — the mother’s job — moves from the richer side o…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A man sits alone in a room. This image, suggesting intensity, focus and isolation, has become a key signifier of filmmaker Paul Schrader. Writer and director of films such as "Blue Collar," "American Gigolo" and "Affliction," Schrader received his first Academy Award nomination in 2019 for t…
Dave Koz's Hollywood Bowl gig with Tower of Power was a dream come true, and a COVID-fueled reality check
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Performing at the Hollywood Bowl on an Aug. 9 double-bill with Tower of Power was a dream come true for smooth-jazz sax mainstay Dave Koz, who was just 13 when he bought his first album, Tower of Power's 1974 funk classic, "Back to Oakland." But because of the ongoing delta variant surge, Ko…
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Since the moment he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in October 2016, the progressive activist Ady Barkan's life has been measured out in a string of cruel losses, as the neurodegenerative disease robbed him of one ability after another that he, like most of us, had always ta…
- Chuck Barney - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Actress Beanie Feldstein admits that she took on an extra layer of responsibility when she accepted the lead role in “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” the star-studded dramatic retelling of an explosive political scandal.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: WPSU 7 p.m. — PBS NewsHour 8 p.m. — Washington Week 8:30 p.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover 9 p.m. — Brit Floyd: The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd — LIVE! 10:30 p.m. — Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon 11:30 p.…
- AP
-
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal marshals arrested an Ohio man Thursday who was accused of running toward and yelling at an MSNBC journalist who was doing a live report by a Mississippi beach after Hurricane Ida.
- By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman reluctantly took the witness stand against R. Kelly on Thursday to recount how he struck up a relationship with her in 2006 when she was 15, but dodged a prosecutor’s questions about when they first had sex.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Another man will be joining “The Talk” this season: Former NFL player and “America Ninja Warrior” host Akbar Gbajabiamila is the latest addition to the once female-dominated panel after departures from the talk show piled up this year.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Not that Lil Nas X would ever do anything outrageous for the sake of publicity, but the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Old Town Road" rapper has popped out some photos of himself with an apparent bun in the oven, via People.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hollywood knows how to deliver the drama.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Hulu’s comedy “Vacation Friends” starring John Cena and Lil Rel Howery has been given a sequel green light just days after its debut.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fickleness is paying off for the young.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
The main characters in "Wild Indian" are hurting, and their pain dates back centuries.
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
DETROIT — A movie about a family huddled together inside a house, leery of unknown dangers lurking outside and nearing a claustrophobic meltdown? Sounds like last year's COVID-19 quarantine.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
If it feels like there haven't been quite enough happily-ever-afters in your life lately, "Cinderella" has a whole mess of them.
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
You thought "Mare of Easttown" was set in a troubled Rust Belt community? Well, get a load of the fictional Michigan city that Jeremy Renner is supposed to be running.
- Diane Bell - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Most people associate Ed Asner with "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and his spinoff series, "Lou Grant."
- Diane Bell - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Due to a strange series of events, David Peck says he owes his career to The Rolling Stones and drummer Charlie Watts, who died Aug. 24 at age 80.
- By The Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — EMBARGOED FOR 1 P.M. EASTERN THURSDAY
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Speculation is raining down on Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian due to his new song “Hurricane.”