Fox weather forecaster Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

  • By DAVID BAUDER and MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — To Fox News Channel’s Janice Dean, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a liar and a criminal. He blames others for his “disastrous decisions.” He needs to resign — no, that’s not enough.

Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book

  • By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry has written the forward for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.