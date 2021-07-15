Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

+2
Jussie Smollett back in court for hearing about his lawyer
Entertainment
AP

Jussie Smollett back in court for hearing about his lawyer

  • By DON BABWIN Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett returned to court Wednesday for the first time in a year for a hearing to determine whether one of the actor's attorneys should be allowed to keep representing him in his case against accusations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself.

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: 'Space Jam' has manic fun but is no slam dunk

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is nearly impossible to parse, at least in a traditional review. The first film, “Space Jam,” is a bizarre cultural artifact, a frenzied treatise on the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan as mediated through the hot ‘90s trend of pairing live-action and anim…

Entertainment
AP

The original 'Austin City Limits' skyline is being sold at auction

  • Peter Blackstock Austin American-Statesman (TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas — Since the mid-1970s, "Austin City Limits" has presented a parade of American music legends and rising stars to national television audiences via PBS. But there's one visual element that's even more associated with the show than its performers: the city skyline.