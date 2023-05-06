The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By TRISHA THOMAS and WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - Associated Press
-
Sandro Botticelli's iconic goddess of love in his 15th-century masterpiece “Birth of Venus” has now become a “virtual influencer” in a new Italian tourism campaign. The campaign has sparked a widespread backlash — with critics arguing that the project plays into Italian stereotypes and disrespects the country’s cultural heritage. Some also point to the campaign's poor execution, including a promotional video that features a winery in Slovenia instead of Italy. Tourism officials have pushed back to defend the project, noting the significant attention it's received.
- By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS, BRIAN MELLEY and SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
-
King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey with all the pomp and pageantry Britain can muster. And it can muster a lot. There will be crowns and diamonds and soaring music. And perhaps a thunderous pledge of allegiance from his subjects around the country. To top it off, 4,000 troops will march to Buckingham Palace in the post-ceremony procession, making it Britain’s biggest military parade in 70 years. But like the best dramas, it’s a show with a message. Charles is keen to show that he can still be a unifying force in a multicultural nation that is very different from the one that greeted his mother.
- BY DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
-
King Charles III’s coronation is a chance to unite people with the history and pageantry of the monarchy, but those traditions are also full of potential controversies as he tries to show that the monarchy still has a role to play in modern Britain. The new king has already recognized these challenges by adjusting the coronation festivities to the realities of today. This coronation will be shorter and more inclusive than his mother’s in 1953. Faith leaders from outside the Church of England will take an active role in the ceremony for the first time. And people from all four nations of the United Kingdom, as well as the Commonwealth, will take part.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jamie Foxx is “not in a life-threatening situation now,” according to a new report.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Did John Legend just drop the mic on Megyn Kelly?
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — After almost 10 years of operation, Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant Pump will close this July.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Theresa Randle's time in the "Bad Boys" movie franchise has reportedly come to an end, decades after she starred in the first film.
- By DAVE SKRETTA - AP Sports Writer
-
Frankie Muniz has long been known for his starring role on the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” But these days, the 37-year-old actor-turned race car driving is finding himself up front. Muniz is leading the ARCA Series, one of the lower rungs on the NASCAR feeder system, through the first three races in his first full season. His goal is to reach the Cup Series eventually, but he harbors no misconceptions about just how difficult it will be to climb that ladder. The next step in his crash course in stock car racing comes Saturday when the series races at Kansas Speedway.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance in New York this week to attend a screening with her longtime friend and fellow beloved actor, Michael J. Fox.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In "Plan 75," an alternately warm and chilling dispatch from a dystopian near-future, death mostly happens out of sight, just a few steps beyond the frame. Sometimes we see the grim aftermath: a body slumped over at a table, another being stuffed into a car, still another being efficiently s…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's a been a big week for Ben Affleck praise.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
-
The latest album from saxophonist Joe Lovano’s Trio Tapestry is post-free jazz in a chamber setting. The set is titled “Our Daily Bread.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the music is absorbing even without a bass or beat. He says Lovano’s eight original tunes leave plenty of space for individual explorations by the sax man, drummer Carmen Castaldi and pianist Marilyn Crispell. Lovano’s minimalist meditations include the flowing and lyrical title cut and “One for Charlie,” a slow, sad solo in tribute to the late bassist Charlie Haden. “Our Daily Bread” was released Friday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Drew Barrymore won't be hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday after all. But she still might be appearing in pre-taped segments during the ceremony.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Got questions about Free Comic Book Day?
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Heidi Klum is facing backlash again over posing with her daughter Leni for a lingerie campaign.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
What’s a Richard Curtis-like, “Love Actually”-ish rom-com that you know the ending of in the first five minutes got to with it? It’s not that almost infuriatingly generic pop song title also used for a serious 1993 film about the Tina Tuner-Ike Turner marriage of the same name. But, wait a m…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
This new “Carmen” from choreographer-turned-director Benjamin Millepied is not based on the famous opera by Georges Bizet. The film is based on the source material for the opera, the 1824 poem “The Gypsies” by Alexander Pushkin and “Carmen,” the 1845 novella by Prosper Merimee. The story has…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Country superstar Morgan Wallen says he's doing much better after abruptly canceling a series of concerts last month for vocal rest.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'