Inside the California African American Museum's $5 million, 'momentum'-fueled upgrades

  • Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — There's a new public sculpture outside the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. Conceptual artist Chloë Bass' work rests on a patch of gravel near the building's entrance, 16 tinted glass panels set in steel and etched with text. They're based on photographs B…

From Killer Mike to Fat Joe, hip-hop stars talk about how first rap song resonated with them
From Killer Mike to Fat Joe, hip-hop stars talk about how first rap song resonated with them

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

Remember the first rap song you heard? Some of your favorite rappers and DJs do. While hip-hop celebrates 50 years of life, The Associated Press asked some of the genre’s most popular artists - including Killer Mike, JT of City Girls, King Combs and Fat Joe - to recall their fondest memory and how the moment resonated with them. In the second of two parts, the AP spoke with 14 rappers and producers who reminisced about their first time listening to a song from either Tupac Tupac Shakur, Grandmaster Flash, Run-D.M.C, Uncle Luke or a close family member.

Queen Latifah, Chuck D and more rap legends on 'Rapper's Delight' and their early hip-hop influences

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

Remember the first rap song you heard? Some of your favorite rappers and DJs do. While hip-hop celebrates 50 years of life, The Associated Press asked some of the genre’s most popular artists to recall their first rap song experience and how the moment resonated with them. In the first edition, The AP spoke with 12 hip-hop legends — including Queen Latifah, Chuck D and E-40 — who described the era when “Rapper’s Delight” ruled, and whether that song or another early rap track got them hooked. Hip-hop emerged as a musical genre in 1973, but 1979's “Rapper’s Delight” was a major catalyst for introducing rap music to a broader audience.

Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise
Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise

  • By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer

The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won’t allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery. D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made. Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn’t know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.

DeSantis' retaliation against Disney hurts Florida, former governors and lawmakers say
DeSantis' retaliation against Disney hurts Florida, former governors and lawmakers say

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

A group of mostly Republican former high-level government officials is calling Gov. Ron DeSantis' takeover of Disney World’s governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.” The group of former governors, U.S. House members and presidential administration officials filed a “friend of the court” brief on Wednesday in Disney’s federal lawsuit against DeSantis and his appointees to the board of Disney World’s governing district. Disney says the Florida governor violated the company’s free speech rights by taking over the district after Disney publicly opposed Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins. “Barbie,” which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day. Second place went to “Meg 2: The Trench,” with $30 million, while “Oppenheimer” landed in third place in its third weekend, with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” close behind in fourth.

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

  • AP

Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters each pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of an adult. The pleas came as the trial of the pair on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault was about to begin. Daniels and Walters were accused by a former Rice University student of assaulting him in Houston. They had met at a reception following a performance by Daniels.

Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted
Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted

  • AP

A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denies wrongdoing and says charges are not warranted. Ryan Koss said in a statement Friday evening that he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community of Dorset and as a fellow theater member. He says he is devastated by the fatal crash on June 12. Koss was issued a citation grossly negligent operation causing death and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged. Police say Koss pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle.

