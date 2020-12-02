Heathcliff

Heathcliff
Review: 'World of Wonders' by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

  • By Pamela Miller Star Tribune (Minneapolis) (TNS)

In days of old, books about nature were often as treasured for their illustrations as they were for their words. "World of Wonders," American poet and teacher Aimee Nezhukumatathil's prose ode to her muses in the natural world, is a throwback that way. Its words are beautiful, but its cover …

Column: Michael Riedel's latest book 'Singular Sensation' is about Broadway in the '90s — the decade when the Great White Way took on a life of its own

  • By Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)

In his revelatory first book about Broadway in the 1970s and '80s, "Razzle Dazzle," the writer Michael Riedel made a typically immodest claim: Broadway saved New York City. And in Riedel's sequel, "Singular Sensation," Broadway gets to enjoy its just rewards. And, boy oh boy, does it have fun.

My three book clubs: Feel-good romance balances out heavy reading

  • By Norma Klingsick St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)

A vacation goes wrong — very, very, apocalyptically wrong. Children are sadistically beaten and sometimes raped and killed at a Florida reform school. A woman helps a dying friend and reflects on life and mortality. November was a month of books with heavy topics. But a light read found on a…

Romance book recommendations for a stressful season

  • By Lidija Dorjkhand The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

During months of watching calming ASMR videos on YouTube, mindlessly staring at anything on TV that wasn't the news, and listlessly reading older comfort reads on my library app while ignoring my to-be-read pile, some new romance books did provide bright spots of enjoyment. Here are a few of…

These are the big books this holiday season, to read or give

  • By Patrick Rapa The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

Peak TV has peaked, movie theaters are no-go zones, the Eagles are painful to watch, and the squirrels outside your window are just lying around looking at their phones. We're in the doldrums, and all signs point to a long, dull winter.