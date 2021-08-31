Heathcliff

Heathcliff
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

9/11 doc 'Chief' preserves FDNY history on screen and beyond

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Feehan was so knowledgeable about the New York City Fire Department's operations and history, colleagues say, he would have been the one leading its recovery had he survived the attack on the World Trade Center.

Entertainment
AP

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ review: A Marvel origin story scores 8.5 out of 10 rings as it dances in Jackie Chan territory

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Opening this week exclusively in theaters — for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” really is enough to make Year 2 pandemic action fans mask up, wipe down and socially distance indoors for a couple of hours. If that’s in your personal …

Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape
National
AP

Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Kirwan traces the roots of his novel “Rockaway Blue” to the Saturday night after Sept. 11, 2001, when the band he led, Black 47, played Connolly's Pub in Manhattan. The crowd would look to the door each time it opened, and cheer at the sight of a familiar face.

Entertainment
AP

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

Entertainment
AP

Ed Asner had too many credits to print. Here's why Lou Grant best captured his genius

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A young woman is applying for a job as a secretary at a Minneapolis local news program. Although the job has been filled, she finds herself in the office of the news director who, wanting a drink and not wanting to drink alone, offers her one as he pulls a bottle of Scotch from a desk drawer…

Entertainment
AP

‘Only Murders in the Building’ review: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez team up on Hulu’s loving satire of crime podcasts

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Whodunits, in the tradition of Agatha Christie, fell out of fashion for reasons that aren’t exactly clear to me, except to suggest that these things tend to be cyclical. Two years ago, “Knives Out” writer-director Rian Johnson helped remind Hollywood executives that there is still a sizable …

Entertainment
AP

What to stream: Head back to school with these movie picks

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Shockingly, it’s September again, and while we hang onto the vestiges of summer this Labor Day weekend, fall is undoubtedly in the air, which means it’s back-to-school season. Whether you’re heading back to school yourself or just reliving the magic of the high school era, here’s a a selecti…

Entertainment
AP

The 10 most anticipated video games this fall

  • Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Video game releases traditionally accelerate in fall and winter, and despite the pandemic altering some launch dates, 2021 is no exception.

Entertainment
AP

Beyond the 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles,' Tylynn Burns wants a legacy of her own

  • Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Tylynn Burns, one of the stars of Issa Rae's "Sweet Life: Los Angeles," is born and raised in the City of Angels. And at 26 years old, she is intent on creating her own legacy — and giving back to her family, particularly her father, who has been incarcerated since she was 4 months old.