- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Broadway star Chris Peluso has died at age 40.
Netflix to send customers up to 10 mystery discs in one last shipment as DVD-by-mail service shutters
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Netflix has a mystery gift for its most loyal subscribers as it officially shutters its DVD-by-mail service this fall.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
A California appeals court has revived lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys. California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal found Friday that the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck should not have been dismissed by a lower court. The judges say the men can legally claim that workers for the two Jackson-owned corporations named as defendants in the cases had a responsibility to protect them. Attorneys for the estate of the late pop star said the allegations were untrue, and that it did not make legal sense for Jackson’s own employees to be expected to protect children from their boss.
California appeals court revives lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children
- AP
-
California appeals court revives lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lizzo's tour dancers, known as the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers, have come out to support the "Truth Hurts" singer amid workplace misconduct allegations.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
An old Pink song took a jab at Britney Spears. Now the 'Don't Let Me Get Me' singer has changed it up.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Pink voiced support for Britney Spears the same day Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rapper Lil Tay — subject of a major death hoax last week — is bound for internet glory, if her mother has anything to do with it.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
David Byrne wishes he had not burned down the house when he called it quits with Talking Heads.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Sam Asghari has broken his silence after filing for divorce from Britney Spears earlier this week.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rapper Young Capone — who also went by Dopeboy Ra and RaRa — died at the age of 35, just weeks after it was reported he was missing.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dolly Parton got a little help (!) for her newly released cover of the Beatles' "Let It Be."
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'The Upshaws'
- By KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press
-
Jiri Cerny, a legendary Czech music critic who introduced Western music to generations of listeners behind the Iron Curtain and became one of the voices of the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution, has died at age 87. Cerny started writing about rock’n’roll in the early 1960s when novelty was viewed with suspicion by the communist authorities. He introduced the first radio hit parade in the country, in 1964. In 1971, he began touring the country with a bag full of records with a show known as an anti-discotheques. In 1989, Cerny became an impromptu speaker for the Civic Forum, a new opposition group that led the transition to democracy.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
At least Britney Spears’ third divorce won’t cost her anything. The prenup she and Sam Asghari signed will also prevent him from making a buck off discussing their 14-month marriage.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If you are at all interested in the cultural history of the English-speaking world, and are a person with access to the Internet, your research is liable have led you at some point to Sir Michael Parkinson, British television interviewer, who died Wednesday at the age of 88.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Harlan Coben is one of those writers who is famous to millions and unknown to me, whose thrillers and mysteries go straight to the top of the charts and are translated into dozens of languages. A deal with Netflix has led to adaptations of his works in Poland, France and the U.K.; a 2006 fil…
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Rhiannon Giddens is as much a scholar as a musician. Along with her two Grammy Awards, she's been the recipient of a MacArthur “genius grant” for her work showing the influence of Black musicians on the history of art forms like folk and country. She also won a Pulitzer Prize this year for co-writing an opera that addresses slavery. Yet the Giddens is now is showing a different side — even a saucy side — with an accessible new album with roots in all types of American music: rock, soul and Cajun along with folk and country. “You're the One” is out Friday.
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 8/21/2023
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
-
As Tony Award winner Lea Salonga prepares to depart the first ever all-Filipino cast Broadway cast this week, her role will become a revolving door to showcase other well-known talent from the Philippines. The production says actor and singer Vina Morales, also beloved in the Philippines, will take over as Aurora Aquino in “Here Lies Love” for a month-long engagement starting Sept. 22. Producers say they are committed to highlighting the country’s “abundance of talent." “Here Lies Love” chronicles the rise to power of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and wife Imelda. It marked the first time Salonga played a Filipino character on Broadway.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Stories of families and their complicated dynamics spring from a seemingly bottomless well, and can come to feel similar and uninspired. That's not a problem with writer-director Dustin Guy Defa's latest film, "The Adults," a warm, wry dramedy that finds fresh resonance and insights from the…
- LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's a strange feeling having your "Day Ones" — the people who believed in you before you believed in yourself — not be around to see how the story is going. I doubt I would have gotten into college without my Aunt Ethel Lee's support. Sadly, she suffered a stroke my freshman year and wasn't…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Marcie would hate the latest "Peanuts" special.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Until recently, Burna Boy didn't have a phone.