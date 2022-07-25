Heathcliff

How well do you know Hollywood movies? Take this filming location quiz

  • Jaweed Kaleem - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Tens of billions of dollars are spent each year on Hollywood blockbusters and streaming hits that portray stories in fictional lands and real-world remote locations. Sometimes, it's as simple as filming at Paramount Studios in the middle of Los Angeles. But more and more, crews are packing u…

Ap
AP

Kennedy Space Center: Florida’s surprising filmmaking destination

  • Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Believe it or not, big sci-fi epics like “Armageddon,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2″ and “Tomorrowland,” have something in common with cult hits like “Sharknado 3,” nonfiction movies like “Apollo 13″ and “First Man” and even reality TV shows like “Cake Boss” and “Lifetime…

Alex Jones' defamation trial finally set to begin in Texas
Ap
AP

Alex Jones' defamation trial finally set to begin in Texas

  • By JIM VERTUNO - Associated Press

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to face a defamation trial over his false comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Austin, Texas. Courts have already found the Infowars host liable for his portrayal of the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators as a hoax involving actors. At stake for Jones is another potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy.

Ap
AP

Police clear out Universal garages following juvenile fight

  • AP

Police officers cleared out parking garages at Universal Orlando Resort following a fight among juveniles that led some visitors to mistakenly believe there was an active shooter situation. The Orlando Police Department said in a tweet that the decision to clear out the premises at the theme park resort’s entertainment complex late Saturday night following the fight among several juveniles was made out of an abundance of caution to “ensure everyone is safe.” The incident comes several days after a brawl broke out between two families at crosstown rival Walt Disney World, leading to the arrests of three people for misdemeanor battery.

Newport Folk Festival includes stage powered by bicycles
Ap
AP

Newport Folk Festival includes stage powered by bicycles

  • By PAT EATON-ROBB - Associated Press

The Newport Folk Festival is known for creating electrifying musical moments, and this weekend it is powering a small stage in part by festival-goers on stationary bikes. The Rhode Island festival is famously known for Bob Dylan's decision to plug in his guitar in 1965. Now decades later, the Bike Stage is the brainchild of the band Illiterate Light, an environmentally conscious indie rock duo from Virginia. The band has partnered with a company called Rock the Bike to create a pedal-powered sound system, which they have been using at small club shows. Frontman Jeff Gorman said Newport’s “Bike Stage” is the first time the system has been tried at a festival.