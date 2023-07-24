A deadlocked jury has prompted a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida. The panel could not reach a unanimous verdict Saturday after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the death penalty, can choose to retry the case with a new jury. Prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly's friends were fired from inside a Jeep where Melly and the others were sitting. Defense lawyers noted in closing arguments that the gun used in the fatal shootings of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. was never recovered. They also said YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, had no apparent motive for the crime.