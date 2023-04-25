Heathcliff

Carlson latest in string of high-profile Fox News oustings
  • AP

Tucker Carlson has been ousted by Fox News, where he hosted the conservative cable network’s most popular program. Carlson is the latest high-profile figure to be forced out. Others who had a successful run at the network before abrupt departures include Bill O'Reilly, Roger Ailes and Glenn Beck.

Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies

  • AP

Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82. Publicist Jerry Digney says Ginnie Newhart died Sunday after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ginnie Newhart is credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale that included a clever callback to her husband’s “The Bob Newhart Show.” The later show, which featured Newhart as a Vermont innkeeper, ended with him waking up in Chicago next to his on-screen wife from “The Bob Newhart Show,” revealing the second series to be dream.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Curtain Hanging Device (JMT-225)

  • PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be an easier way to hang window curtains, so I invented this," said an inventor from Memphis, TN. "My design eliminates the need to use tools and provides an attractive means to display curtains."

Tucker Carlson's Fox News departure cheered by critics

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

News of Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News — which settled a whopping $787.5 billion defamation case last week — is being celebrated by critics of the popular right-wing fabulist.

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says
  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that actor Danny Masterson drugged three women before raping them. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told a jury Monday during opening statements at the second trial of the star of “That ‘70s Show” that Masterson gave drugged drinks to each of the women, then raped them in his home between 2001 and 2003. Mueller had not been allowed to directly assert that the women were drugged at Masterson's first trial, where a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial. Masterson's attorneys have denied the allegations, saying the women’s stories are full of inconsistencies and are not credible.

Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago
  • AP

Federal prison officials say singer R. Kelly has been moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security facility in North Carolina. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson says Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred April 19 from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina. In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Killer Mike releases new single, announces first solo album in 10 years

  • Hunter Boyce - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — In celebration of his birthday this month, Atlanta rapper Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, has released a new single. Featuring EL-P and Thank You Good Sir, “Don’t Let the Devil” is a single off of Render’s upcoming album “Michael” — the Atlanta rapper’s first solo reco…

Review: 'Home for Wayward Girls' about rising above abuse

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

The underbelly of the “troubled-teen” industry has received a lot of attention recently for its questionable practices in the name of reform. “The Home for Wayward Girls” by debut novelist Marcia Bradley takes an inside-out approach to the concept by following a young woman named Loretta, who calls one of these facilities home because it's at the ranch where she lives with her parents, who also run it. Loretta ends up escaping, flees to New York and builds her own community where she becomes a social worker. Associated Press reviewer Alicia Rancilio describes it as a troubling but ultimately inspiring story.

TV Tinsel: Liev Schreiber says 'yes' to a fresh take on a Jewish story

  • Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Actor Liev Schreiber was in the Ukraine when he got the script for “A Small Light.” It couldn’t have come at a better time. The actor, best known for his tough guys in “Ray Donovan,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “Spotlight” was offered the role of Otto Frank, Anne Frank’s father, in the minis…

Ada Limón reappointed as US poet laureate

  • AP

Ada Limón has been appointed to a second term as U.S. poet laureate and has numerous projects in the works, including a poem for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Monday that Limón will serve an additional two years, instead of the traditional one-year term for poet laureates. On June 1, Limón will unveil her NASA poem, to be engraved on the spacecraft scheduled to explore Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. She is also collaborating with the National Park Service and the Poetry Society of America to present poems at national parks.

Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
  • By The Associated Press

Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues. He said that for the past few years he's suffered with back pain and had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries. He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. He says doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s, adding "I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”