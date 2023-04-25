The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Tucker Carlson has been ousted by Fox News, where he hosted the conservative cable network’s most popular program. Carlson is the latest high-profile figure to be forced out. Others who had a successful run at the network before abrupt departures include Bill O'Reilly, Roger Ailes and Glenn Beck.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jamie Foxx is said to be awake and alert after suffering an unspecified “medical complication” earlier this month, according to his pal Nick Cannon.
- AP
Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82. Publicist Jerry Digney says Ginnie Newhart died Sunday after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ginnie Newhart is credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale that included a clever callback to her husband’s “The Bob Newhart Show.” The later show, which featured Newhart as a Vermont innkeeper, ended with him waking up in Chicago next to his on-screen wife from “The Bob Newhart Show,” revealing the second series to be dream.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Comedian Richard Lewis is battling Parkinson’s disease and has retired from stand-up comedy.
- PR Newswire
PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be an easier way to hang window curtains, so I invented this," said an inventor from Memphis, TN. "My design eliminates the need to use tools and provides an attractive means to display curtains."
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
H.E.R. is making inroads to attaining EGOT status.
- Ebony Williams - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
“American Idol” alum and Broadway star Fantasia Barrino-Taylor is crushing her educational goals, officially enrolling in Central State University.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — U2 fans are starting to find what they’re looking for. Details of the band’s highly anticipated launch of The MSG Sphere at The Venetian are finally being made official.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Eric Braeden is staying positive amid his battle with prostate cancer.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
News of Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News — which settled a whopping $787.5 billion defamation case last week — is being celebrated by critics of the popular right-wing fabulist.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that actor Danny Masterson drugged three women before raping them. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told a jury Monday during opening statements at the second trial of the star of “That ‘70s Show” that Masterson gave drugged drinks to each of the women, then raped them in his home between 2001 and 2003. Mueller had not been allowed to directly assert that the women were drugged at Masterson's first trial, where a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial. Masterson's attorneys have denied the allegations, saying the women’s stories are full of inconsistencies and are not credible.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A potent mix of delight and outrage erupted Monday on Twitter after Fox News announced that its top-rated and most provocative conservative host, Tucker Carlson, is leaving the network.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell’s sudden departure followed an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint made against him by a longtime CNBC correspondent, the woman’s attorney said.
- AP
Federal prison officials say singer R. Kelly has been moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security facility in North Carolina. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson says Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred April 19 from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina. In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The sudden departures of Don Lemon at CNN and Tucker Carlson at Fox News roils an already tumultuous cable news universe.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If your greatest love of all is watching musical artist biopics of varying quality, Netflix is here for you, dropping last year's Whitney Houston movie, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," into its offerings this weekend.
- Hunter Boyce - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — In celebration of his birthday this month, Atlanta rapper Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, has released a new single. Featuring EL-P and Thank You Good Sir, “Don’t Let the Devil” is a single off of Render’s upcoming album “Michael” — the Atlanta rapper’s first solo reco…
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
The underbelly of the “troubled-teen” industry has received a lot of attention recently for its questionable practices in the name of reform. “The Home for Wayward Girls” by debut novelist Marcia Bradley takes an inside-out approach to the concept by following a young woman named Loretta, who calls one of these facilities home because it's at the ranch where she lives with her parents, who also run it. Loretta ends up escaping, flees to New York and builds her own community where she becomes a social worker. Associated Press reviewer Alicia Rancilio describes it as a troubling but ultimately inspiring story.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Matthew Perry will take out future references to Keanu Reeves from his tell-all memoir, the “Friends” actor pledged this weekend.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Actor Liev Schreiber was in the Ukraine when he got the script for “A Small Light.” It couldn’t have come at a better time. The actor, best known for his tough guys in “Ray Donovan,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “Spotlight” was offered the role of Otto Frank, Anne Frank’s father, in the minis…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES Bad Bunny apologized to Harry Styles during Coachella Weekend 2 after appearing to throw shade at the "As It Was" hitmaker last week.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Neil Young returned to the stage Saturday night for his first full concert in nearly four years, and not surprisingly he had some misgivings to air about what's been happening in the world since he was last in front of a live crowd.
- AP
Ada Limón has been appointed to a second term as U.S. poet laureate and has numerous projects in the works, including a poem for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Monday that Limón will serve an additional two years, instead of the traditional one-year term for poet laureates. On June 1, Limón will unveil her NASA poem, to be engraved on the spacecraft scheduled to explore Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. She is also collaborating with the National Park Service and the Poetry Society of America to present poems at national parks.
- By The Associated Press
Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues. He said that for the past few years he's suffered with back pain and had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries. He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. He says doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s, adding "I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”