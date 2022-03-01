Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ question the motives of a Silicon Valley startup
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
For Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the mystery of Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick wasn’t about how he lost the reins of the ride-share company. It was about why he put the pedal to the metal at all.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For the last month, PJ Masten says her Facebook inbox has been filled with death threats.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — During one of her final days on the set of "Euphoria" Season 2, background actor Nathia Rodriguez accidentally wore a skintight black dress nearly identical to main cast member Alexa Demie's.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For movie producers, “development hell” — Hollywood speak for a seemingly endless period of script rewrites and director hirings before getting the studio’s green light for production — is typically a bad sign.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Sierra Ferrell honed her music busking on street corners and playing for fellow travelers on freight trains
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Acclaimed troubadour Sierra Ferrell is not the only young singer-songwriter to react enthusiastically at the mere mention of Bob Dylan and the underappreciated American folk music master Elizabeth "Libba" Cotten.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The reboot of a seminal sci-fi franchise tops the DVD releases for the week of March 8.
‘The Batman’ review: I thought I’d had it with this guy. And then along came the first good ‘Batman’ since ‘The Dark Knight’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Just when you’ve had it with Gotham City, caped crusaders and the whole murked-up franchise, along comes a good Batman movie — easily the best since “The Dark Knight” 14 years and an entire film industry ago.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rock musician Dee Snider, whose grandfather was Ukrainian, proudly supports the people of Ukraine co-opting Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" as a protest anthem during the Russian invasion.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Colton Underwood won’t be “The Bachelor” much longer: Less than a year after coming out as gay, the former star of the ABC dating show is engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.
- By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press
“Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004 to 2021,” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday)
- Portland Press Herald
SACO, Maine (AP) — A local organization has won a grant to erect a proposed statue of a Native American leader, his wife and his son, who drowned as an infant when English settlers overturned their boat, according to a contemporary account.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in six Quentin Tarantino films that repeatedly use the N-word, has weighed in on podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent controversy involving the racial epithet.
- Peter Dobrin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Planners behind the drive to erect a sculpture of Marian Anderson in her hometown are casting about for potential artists and, for the first time, have outlined a detailed timeline for completion of the project.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The U.S. of A isn’t the only country whose political leaders have graced movie and television screens.
- Rod Stafford Hagwood - South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Marquee names Alan Cumming and Oliver Stone will bring Tinseltown shine to the Palm Beach Book Festival on March 12.
- By The Associated Press
The Verbier Festival says conductor Valery Gergiev resigned as music director at its request.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s a sweet deal for Neil Diamond.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Unrelentingly and unnecessarily bleak, "The Batman" is the darkest, heaviest big screen Batman yet, the result of years of fan demand that the Dark Knight's brooding match the weight of our world.
- Christi Carrasa - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — “Dopesick” star Michael Keaton’s big win Sunday at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards was followed by applause, and then crickets, after the performer was nowhere to be found.
- Christa Lawler - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Durant watched the Academy Award nominations in early February at his family's home in Duluth. He was in front of several screens, one of which was pointed at him.