ESPN telecasts of ACC football games will be available in movie theaters under agreement

Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team’s road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network. About 75 games will be shown this season in theaters. New Year’s Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff national championship game will be available, in addition to the ACC games. ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for distribution in the away team markets or in both home and away markets for neutral-site games. Cost of admission will be determined by the local theaters.

Review: Metallica, a stadium warhorse, freshens its onslaught at SoFi

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — As the lush and foreboding sound of Ennio Morricone's "The Ecstasy of Gold" filled the air inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, the four members of Metallica strode onstage with the practiced swagger of gladiators, took their positions around Lars Ulrich's drum kit and promptly…

Colman Domingo is ‘Rustin’ in a new biopic on the Black queer civil rights activist

  • Rosa Cartagena - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — Marking the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming biopic of the historic event’s organizer, Bayard Rustin. West Philly native Colman Domingo stars in "Rustin," playing the Black queer civil…

CBS honoring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special

  • AP

CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker one last run on prime-time television. The network says it will air a tribute to Barker on Thursday night. Barker died Saturday at age 99. Barker's tribute will be led by the his replacement and current host of “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey. The special will be repeated on Labor Day during the regular daytime slot of the show. Barker, with his signature call of “come on down” to contestants, was host of “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007, and before that hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences.”

Movie review: Denzel returns for more carnage, Italian style, in 'The Equalizer 3'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The blood flows like wine in “The Equalizer 3,” as dark as Chianti, seeping into cobblestone streets, splattering onto stained glass and statuary. Yes, star Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua have used the third installment of this trilogy as the opportunity for an Italian vacay, w…

Jean Dawson is introducing fans to 3 new characters in his latest musical trilogy

  • By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press

Jean Dawson is pushing the boundaries of his experimental yet melodic sound with a 2023 trilogy showcasing his unique blend of rap, rock, punk and folk. The Los Angeles-based artist's latest release, “'DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES', PT 2 JEAN DAWSON AS ‘NIGHTMARE,’” comes as he prepares to embark on an arena tour with rapper Trippie Redd. Dawson says the characters in each chapter showcase “hyper-aestheticized” parts of himself. His goal is not fame, but rather providing listeners with an outlet for expression.

Director of Golda Meir film talks Helen Mirren, cigarettes, war

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

Film director Guy Nattiv was just an infant when Egypt and Syria invaded Israel on Yom Kippur in 1973 in a surprise attack that lasted 19 days. While Israel eventually pushed back the Arab forces, the war resulted in thousands of deaths on both sides and Golda Meir’s departure as prime minister.

Dear Congress, the dirtbag detectives of ‘Telemarketers’ await your response

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The third and final episode of the HBO docuseries “Telemarketers” is out this week, bringing to a close one of the most unexpected onscreen journeys in recent memory — from the hard-partying offices of a shady New Jersey call center to the office of a sitting U.S. senator.