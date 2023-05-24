- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 15:
Rickie Lee Jones talks about her jazzy new album, 'Chuck E.'s in Love' and Prince's 'Raspberry Beret'
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Those walking bass lines, swinging rhythms and hipster vocalizing. No wonder Time magazine dubbed Rickie Lee Jones "The Duchess of Coolsville."
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I have a first generation Nest thermostat, model 01A. It stopped working and has a blinking red light, indicating a power problem. As recommended by the troubleshooting guide, I removed it and charged it via the USB port. It did not fix the problem. I have the same thermostat hooked up to…
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
One of the first things the writers of "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" did when they started developing the show was brainstorm and write down every question they'd ever had about the mysterious little creatures on a giant whiteboard.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bel Powley isn't one of those English actors who is forever starring in period pieces and stuffy literary adaptations.
- Joseph Williams - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Victor Luckerson explores Oklahoma's violent past through one family's rise from the ashes in 'Built From the Fire.'
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Don't miss
- Curt Schleier - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Author Katie Spalding is a kind of Bill Nye on steroids, making arcane science fascinating and fun.
- Patricia L. Hagen - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Tania Branigan looks at how the Cultural Revolution still affects China — and beyond.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Mark Guarino is a child of Oak Park, Illinois, and has been a writer since high school, his work appearing in a vast and varied number of publications, on stages of theaters in plays he created and now, finally, between covers in a spectacular book dedicated to the musicians of Chicago.
- Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Brandon Taylor follows grad school novel 'Real Life' with another look at the lows of higher learning.
- Helen Li - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
R. F. Kuang, 26, is hardly a debut author. She has already published four fantasy novels infused with Chinese history and profound questions about colonial legacies, including the "Poppy War" trilogy and last year's bestseller, "Babel, or the Necessity of Violence."
- Rochelle Olson - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Rachel Louise Snyder describes troubled youth and finding herself in travel, reporting.
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Warner Bros. 100 Years of Storytelling” by Mark A. Vieira; Running Press Adult (368 pages, $40)
- AP
-
The Duchess of Edinburgh has expressed her condolences after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort. Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a west London intersection May 10. Holland’s son, Martin, told the BBC that his mother died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” Holland, who is from Essex, had had reportedly been visiting her older sister in London. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Can a man and woman be friends without their relationship turning sexual? The question is posed in the first few minutes of "Platonic," Apple TV+'s 10-half-hour-episode comedy about estranged friends from college, Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne), who reconnect at a precarious time …
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Our Spidey-Sense tells us that "Fortnite" just got a taste of the "Spider-Verse."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A series of "tragic" live-performance snafus ultimately landed Nick Jonas in therapy and shaped the pressure he puts on himself "to be perfect and to always be on."
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The MTV Video Music Awards are headed back to New Jersey.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The era of free Netflix password sharing in the U.S. is coming to an end.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nelly Furtado revealed this week that she has ADHD amid a comeback to recording and performing music.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jeff Bridges gave an uplifting health update after battling advanced cancer and COVID-19 in recent years.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Social media star, podcast host and influencer Christina Najjar, best-known to her followers as Tinx, says she's a natural-born know-it-all who loves to dispense advice. She has released her first book called “The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself,” which she describes as “a baseline” or “starter pack” for her “way of thinking.” Ultimately Tinx says the book is filled with anecdotes and life-lessons from her twenties that she wants her followers, especially young women, to follow to live happier, more carefree and empowering lives. Tinx also hosts a weekly podcast called “It's Me, Tinx.”